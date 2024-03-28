Advertisement

IT behemoth Wipro has partnered with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to offer its eligible employees a higher education program in AI, the company said on March 28.

As part of the collaboration, the online Master’s in Technology (MTech) course will spell out key areas such as AI, foundations of ML/AI, data science, and business analytics to address the growing demand for skilled professionals in these domains, Wipro said in a statement.



Selected Wipro employees will be provided complete access to IISc faculty members, online lectures, libraries, and alumni networks. They will also gain from the mentorship of seasoned professionals from the Data, Analytics, and AI practice at Wipro.



For being accepted to the program, the employees will have to go through IISc’s rigorous entrance tests and evaluations.

Wipro in July 2023 had made a $1 billion investment for AI advancement and proficiency at the company over the next three years, with the launch of the AI360 program.

Sanjeev Jain, Senior Vice President and Global Head, Business Operations, Wipro Limited said, “GenAI is evolving at a rapid pace, and we are confident that selected employees will gain immensely from the knowledge at IISc and develop capabilities for the opportunities ahead delivering strong business outcomes.”



The online Master’s will be offered as part of their WILP (Work Integrated Learning Programs), Wipro said.

Prof Rajesh Sundaresan, Dean, Division of EECS, IISc said, “The program curriculum for working professionals has been designed with the same high standards as our full-time programs, with our faculty members delivering content online to train students on foundational concepts and real-world applications.”



Last month, Wipro partnered with IBM for an Enterprise-Ready AI Platform to provide businesses with the tools to construct their own enterprise-level, fully integrated and tailored AI environments.