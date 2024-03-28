×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 17:36 IST

Wipro partners with Indian Institute of Science for online Master's Program in AI

The MTech will be offered to eligible Wipro employees in AI, Foundations of ML/AI, Data Science, and Business Analytics

Reported by: Business Desk
Wipro
Wipro | Image:Wipro
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

IT behemoth Wipro has partnered with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to offer its eligible employees a higher education program in AI, the company said on March 28.

As part of the collaboration, the online Master’s in Technology (MTech) course will spell out key areas such as AI, foundations of ML/AI, data science, and business analytics to address the growing demand for skilled professionals in these domains, Wipro said in a statement.

Selected Wipro employees will be provided complete access to IISc faculty members, online lectures, libraries, and alumni networks. They will also gain from the mentorship of seasoned professionals from the Data, Analytics, and AI practice at Wipro.

For being accepted to the program, the employees will have to go through IISc’s rigorous entrance tests and evaluations.

Advertisement

Wipro in July 2023 had made a $1 billion investment for AI advancement and proficiency at the company over the next three years, with the launch of the AI360 program.

Sanjeev Jain, Senior Vice President and Global Head, Business Operations, Wipro Limited said, “GenAI is evolving at a rapid pace, and we are confident that selected employees will gain immensely from the knowledge at IISc and develop capabilities for the opportunities ahead delivering strong business outcomes.”

The online Master’s will be offered as part of their WILP (Work Integrated Learning Programs), Wipro said.

Advertisement

Prof Rajesh Sundaresan, Dean, Division of EECS, IISc said, “The program curriculum for working professionals has been designed with the same high standards as our full-time programs, with our faculty members delivering content online to train students on foundational concepts and real-world applications.”

Last month, Wipro partnered with IBM for an Enterprise-Ready AI Platform to provide businesses with the tools to construct their own enterprise-level, fully integrated and tailored AI environments.

Advertisement

Published March 28th, 2024 at 17:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Chandrakant Pandit and Gautam Gambhir

Militant coach of IPL?

a minute ago
Chandrakant Pandit and Gautam Gambhir

David Wiese on KKR

3 minutes ago
Pakistan Army

Pakistan debuts new tanks

4 minutes ago
Prabhas and Prithviraj

Prithviraj-Prabhas Bond

5 minutes ago
Delhi: Decomposed Body Found Near Madipur Metro Station

Delhi: Decomposed Body

6 minutes ago
Chamkila

Parineeti's Weight Gain

9 minutes ago
Shahjahan Sheikh in CBI Custody: First Visual Emerges | WATCH

India News LIVE:

10 minutes ago
Pushpa 2

Pushpa 3 In Works?

14 minutes ago
Sion Road Over Bridge

Mumbai Sion Over Bridge

17 minutes ago
Sawai Man Singh Stadium

IPL 2024, RR vs DC

17 minutes ago
RR vs DC

IPL 2024, RR vs DC Live

18 minutes ago
iOS

Apple's iOS 18 update

19 minutes ago
Rajinikanth in Thalaivar 171 poster

Thalaivar 171 Poster

19 minutes ago
Credit Card score

Credit card suit

24 minutes ago
4 Illegal Migrants On Way To Assam From Delhi Arrested In UP

4 Illegal Migrants

25 minutes ago
Former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama teamed up with Biden for the fundraiser at NYC's Radio City Music Hall.

Joe Biden NYC Fundraiser

26 minutes ago
Mandi Lok Sabha seat Pratibha Singh

Pratibha

29 minutes ago
Platinum Industries IPO

SRM Contractors IPO

30 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Indian-Origin Doctor Faces Legal Battle, Musk Comes to Her Rescue

    World10 hours ago

  2. ED Issues Fresh Summons to Congress Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News11 hours ago

  3. Aadujeevitham: Prabhas Wishes Luck To His Salaar Co-star Prithviraj

    Entertainment17 hours ago

  4. 'We Are Ending Toll' : Nitin Gadkari on Satellite-Based Toll System

    India News19 hours ago

  5. Rohit's animated chat with Akash Ambani and Hardik intrigues everyone

    Sports 20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo