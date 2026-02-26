Asus Launches 2026 Creator Line-up in India With ProArt GoPro Edition, ROG Flow Z13 Kojima Edition, and TUF Gaming A14

Asus has announced a new “Built for Originals” creator-focused lineup in India, headlined by a limited ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13), a Kojima Productions-branded ROG Flow Z13, and a refreshed TUF Gaming A14 aimed at entry-to-mid-level creators and gamers. The ProArt GoPro Edition and TUF Gaming A14 go on sale starting February 26, while the ROG Flow Z13-KJP is available for pre-order from February 26 with open sales beginning March 4.

ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13): Creator laptop with GoPro bundle

The ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13) targets mobile creators who need a compact, colour-accurate machine tuned for video and 360-degree content. It is powered by AMD’s Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor (with up to 50 TOPS NPU) and can be configured with up to 128GB LPDDR5X RAM, paired with a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD.

The laptop uses a 13.3-inch 3K OLED touchscreen that covers 100% DCI-P3, is Pantone validated, and supports stylus input. Asus adds creator-specific tools like a dedicated GoPro hotkey, DialPad, StoryCube AI for media organisation and MuseTree for AI-assisted idea mapping. The machine weighs 1.39kg, has a 360-degree hinge, and ships with a hard-shell carry case plus modular foam in the box for storing GoPro accessories.

As part of the launch, buyers can get a GoPro MAX2 bundle, including the 360 camera, extension pole, two Enduro batteries and a 64GB microSD card at a 35 per cent discount on the listed bundle price of ₹62,500. The PX13 ProArt GoPro Edition starts at ₹3,34,990.

ROG Flow Z13-KJP: Kojima tie-up for a 2‑in‑1 gaming tablet

The ROG Flow Z13-KJP is a limited-edition 2‑in‑1, designed in collaboration with Kojima Productions and artist Yoji Shinkawa, and themed around the studio’s Ludens armour. It features CNC-milled aluminium, carbon-fibre detailing, custom keycaps, laser-etched vents and themed packaging, along with a custom carrying case and Armoury Crate skin.

Inside, it also uses the Ryzen AI Max+ 395 with Radeon 8060S graphics and 128GB LPDDR5X memory, plus a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. The 13.4‑inch ROG Nebula display offers a 2.5K resolution, 180Hz refresh rate, 3ms response and 100 per cent DCI-P3 coverage at 500 nits. Asus says vapour-chamber cooling and dual Arc Flow fans keep performance stable in the compact chassis.

Buyers get a free PC code for Death Stranding 2: On The Beach (Steam) via Armoury Crate, and pre-order customers can also redeem a 2-year warranty extension plus 3 years of local accidental damage protection, worth up to ₹27,299, for ₹1 through an Asus promotion. The Flow Z13-KJP starts at ₹3,79,990.

TUF Gaming A14 (2026): Ryzen AI Max+ at a lower entry point

The new TUF Gaming A14 positions itself as “pint-sized power” for creators and gamers who want a 14‑inch machine under the TUF badge. It runs on the Ryzen AI Max+ 392 with Radeon 8060S graphics and 32GB LPDDR5X unified memory, plus a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD with a second slot for up to another 2TB.

The A14 uses a 14‑inch 2.5K, 165Hz panel (3ms, 100 per cent sRGB, FreeSync Premium). At 1.48kg and 1.69cm thickness, with MIL‑STD‑810H durability, it’s aimed at users who want a smaller chassis without giving up ports (USB4 and microSD are included). The laptop has a 73Wh battery with fast charging and Type‑C charging, and starts at ₹1,79,990.