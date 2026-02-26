Updated 26 February 2026 at 21:09 IST
Asus Launches 2026 Creator Line-up in India With ProArt GoPro Edition, ROG Flow Z13 Kojima Edition, and TUF Gaming A14
The Asus ProArt GoPro Edition and TUF Gaming A14 go on sale starting February 26, while the ROG Flow Z13-KJP is available for pre-order from February 26.
Asus has announced a new “Built for Originals” creator-focused lineup in India, headlined by a limited ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13), a Kojima Productions-branded ROG Flow Z13, and a refreshed TUF Gaming A14 aimed at entry-to-mid-level creators and gamers. The ProArt GoPro Edition and TUF Gaming A14 go on sale starting February 26, while the ROG Flow Z13-KJP is available for pre-order from February 26 with open sales beginning March 4.
ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13): Creator laptop with GoPro bundle
The ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13) targets mobile creators who need a compact, colour-accurate machine tuned for video and 360-degree content. It is powered by AMD’s Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor (with up to 50 TOPS NPU) and can be configured with up to 128GB LPDDR5X RAM, paired with a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD.
The laptop uses a 13.3-inch 3K OLED touchscreen that covers 100% DCI-P3, is Pantone validated, and supports stylus input. Asus adds creator-specific tools like a dedicated GoPro hotkey, DialPad, StoryCube AI for media organisation and MuseTree for AI-assisted idea mapping. The machine weighs 1.39kg, has a 360-degree hinge, and ships with a hard-shell carry case plus modular foam in the box for storing GoPro accessories.
As part of the launch, buyers can get a GoPro MAX2 bundle, including the 360 camera, extension pole, two Enduro batteries and a 64GB microSD card at a 35 per cent discount on the listed bundle price of ₹62,500. The PX13 ProArt GoPro Edition starts at ₹3,34,990.
Advertisement
ROG Flow Z13-KJP: Kojima tie-up for a 2‑in‑1 gaming tablet
The ROG Flow Z13-KJP is a limited-edition 2‑in‑1, designed in collaboration with Kojima Productions and artist Yoji Shinkawa, and themed around the studio’s Ludens armour. It features CNC-milled aluminium, carbon-fibre detailing, custom keycaps, laser-etched vents and themed packaging, along with a custom carrying case and Armoury Crate skin.
Inside, it also uses the Ryzen AI Max+ 395 with Radeon 8060S graphics and 128GB LPDDR5X memory, plus a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. The 13.4‑inch ROG Nebula display offers a 2.5K resolution, 180Hz refresh rate, 3ms response and 100 per cent DCI-P3 coverage at 500 nits. Asus says vapour-chamber cooling and dual Arc Flow fans keep performance stable in the compact chassis.
Advertisement
Buyers get a free PC code for Death Stranding 2: On The Beach (Steam) via Armoury Crate, and pre-order customers can also redeem a 2-year warranty extension plus 3 years of local accidental damage protection, worth up to ₹27,299, for ₹1 through an Asus promotion. The Flow Z13-KJP starts at ₹3,79,990.
TUF Gaming A14 (2026): Ryzen AI Max+ at a lower entry point
The new TUF Gaming A14 positions itself as “pint-sized power” for creators and gamers who want a 14‑inch machine under the TUF badge. It runs on the Ryzen AI Max+ 392 with Radeon 8060S graphics and 32GB LPDDR5X unified memory, plus a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD with a second slot for up to another 2TB.
The A14 uses a 14‑inch 2.5K, 165Hz panel (3ms, 100 per cent sRGB, FreeSync Premium). At 1.48kg and 1.69cm thickness, with MIL‑STD‑810H durability, it’s aimed at users who want a smaller chassis without giving up ports (USB4 and microSD are included). The laptop has a 73Wh battery with fast charging and Type‑C charging, and starts at ₹1,79,990.
All three machines include Microsoft Office Home 2024 (lifetime) and Microsoft 365 Basic with 100GB cloud storage for one year, Asus said.
Published By : Shubham Verma
Published On: 26 February 2026 at 21:09 IST