Asus Launches Pickup & Return Service for Accessories Across India

Asus has announced the rollout of its new Pickup & Return (PUR) service for accessories in India, expanding its after-sales support network. The initiative offers free doorstep pickup and delivery for warranty replacements, covering more than 17,000 pin codes nationwide.

The PUR service is designed to simplify warranty claims for accessories such as wireless keyboards, mice, backpacks, adapters, chargers, docks, dongles, and JoGeek RAM and SSDs. Customers can raise a request through Asus Customer Care, after which warranty eligibility is verified and logistics arranged for pickup and return.

According to Asus, the program is part of its broader 4A framework - Assured Quality, Always-on Support, All-around Coverage, and Added-value Services. PUR strengthens the “Added-value Services” pillar by extending convenience and reliability to accessories that are integral to both productivity and gaming.

The company said the initiative reflects its commitment to building long-term trust with users by minimising downtime and ensuring seamless ownership experiences. Asus emphasised that the service is supported by its extensive network, international warranty coverage, and customer-centric programs.

With this launch, Asus aims to reinforce its position as a preferred brand for creators and gamers in India, combining premium products with dependable service infrastructure.