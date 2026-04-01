Axis Bank Introduces Aadhaar Face Authentication for Mobile Number Updates on App

Axis Bank has launched a new digital feature that allows customers to update their registered mobile number using Aadhaar-based face authentication, removing the need to visit a branch.

The service is available through the bank’s mobile banking app and is being positioned as a self-service, do-it-yourself (DIY) journey. With this, Axis Bank becomes one of the first major banks in India to integrate UIDAI’s face authentication system for such a critical customer update process.

The move aligns with a broader shift toward digital identity verification in India, where Aadhaar-based authentication, including facial recognition, is increasingly being used for secure and remote validation.

How the process works

The update process is designed as a three-step flow within the app. Users first enter the new mobile number they want to register. They are then required to complete Aadhaar Face Authentication, which involves capturing a live image using the front camera. This image is matched with the photograph stored in the Aadhaar database to verify identity.

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Once authentication is successful, an OTP is sent to the new mobile number, which needs to be validated to complete the update.

This combination of biometric verification and OTP ensures compliance with two-factor authentication requirements, which are increasingly being adopted across digital financial services.

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Why Aadhaar face authentication matters

Face authentication is emerging as a key alternative to traditional verification methods such as OTPs and physical KYC. Unlike SMS-based authentication, which can be vulnerable to SIM swap and phishing attacks, biometric verification is tied directly to the user’s identity.

The system works by matching a live facial image with Aadhaar records, reducing the chances of impersonation. This is part of a larger push by UIDAI to enable remote updates and identity verification without requiring physical visits to service centres.

Security measures and safeguards

To add another layer of protection, Axis Bank has introduced a temporary restriction after the mobile number is updated. Transaction limits on the mobile banking app are reset to default levels for the first 24 hours after the change, reducing the risk of misuse.

This is particularly relevant because updating a registered mobile number is a sensitive action, often targeted in fraud attempts.