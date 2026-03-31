iQOO 15R Review: Fast Where It Matters Most

iQOO has been quietly building a reputation in the premium segment, especially among users who care more about performance than polish. It has carved out a space where gaming, sustained performance, and fast charging matter more than camera bragging rights.

The iQOO 15R follows the same playbook, but with a slight shift. At a starting price of ₹44,999, it targets buyers who want flagship-grade performance without paying full flagship prices, putting it directly against devices like the OnePlus 15R and POCO X8 Pro Max.

After using the phone for about a month, it is easy to recommend for what it does best. But it is equally easy to point out where it cuts corners.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

What’s Good

Performance that rarely gives you a reason to complain

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 is the headline here, and the iQOO 15R uses it exactly how it should. Apps open instantly, multitasking is smooth, and switching between heavy apps does not slow things down. Photo processing is quick, and AI tools respond fast, assuming your internet is not holding things back.

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Gaming is where the phone really settles in. Titles like BGMI and Genshin Impact run at high graphics without stutter. The response time is sharp enough that you notice it in fast-paced gameplay. It is the kind of performance that makes you trust the device during longer sessions.

OriginOS 6 adds to this with fluid animations. It does not necessarily change what the phone can do, but it makes everything feel faster than it already is.

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Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Battery that refuses to give up

The 7600mAh battery is one of the biggest in this segment, and it shows. Even with heavy usage that included gaming, browsing, and camera use, the phone comfortably lasted through a full day. You are not constantly looking for a charger, which is still not something every phone in this price range can claim.

Charging is equally reassuring. It takes about 50 minutes to go from empty to full, and the charger is included in the box. No unnecessary compromises here.

Display that gets the basics right (and then some)

The 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel sits in a sweet spot. It is not too big, not too small, and works well for both content consumption and productivity tasks like editing videos. It is sharp, colours look vivid, and brightness is strong enough for outdoor use. Watching HDR content on Netflix or YouTube, even in a cab or metro, feels comfortable.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

The 144Hz refresh rate keeps everything smooth, and the high touch sampling rate actually makes a difference in gaming. Inputs feel immediate, especially in shooters. The flat display also helps reduce accidental touches, which is still an underrated advantage.

Ergonomics that make daily use easy

The design itself is not groundbreaking, but the ergonomics are well thought out. The curved edges make the phone easy to hold, and the weight distribution allows for long usage without fatigue. Even with a large battery, it does not feel unnecessarily heavy.

Button placement is practical, and for someone with larger hands, one-handed usage is still possible.

The two finishes offer very different personalities. The Dark Knight version is subtle and clean, while the Triumph Silver variant is more experimental with its pixelated glossy effect. It will divide opinions, but at least it is not boring.

IP68 and IP69 ratings add peace of mind. Whether it is rain, splashes, or the occasional careless moment, the phone is built to handle it.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

What’s Bad

Cameras are functional

The camera setup is simple: a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP ultrawide. The main camera performs well in daylight. Photos are sharp, details are good, and colours are mostly accurate. But the moment lighting drops, the limitations start to show. Details soften, and colours lose consistency. The results are usable for social media, but they often need a bit of editing.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

The ultrawide camera is average at best. It does the job but does not stand out in any way.

The front camera is similarly straightforward. Good enough for video calls and casual selfies, but nothing memorable.

If photography is a priority, there are better options in this price range.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Design lacks a standout identity

While the ergonomics are good, the design itself does not leave a strong impression. The camera island is small and clean but also fairly generic. Apart from the Triumph Silver finish, there is not much that makes the phone visually distinct in a crowded market.

Software polish still trails competitors slightly

OriginOS 6 is smooth and visually appealing, but it still lacks the consistency and polish of OxygenOS, One UI, or Pixel UI. It is not problematic, but it does not feel as refined.

Verdict

Rating: 4/5

The iQOO 15R is a very clear product. It is built for people who care about performance first and everything else later. It delivers where it matters most for that audience. The chipset is fast, gaming is reliable, the battery lasts long, and charging is quick. The display and ergonomics make daily usage comfortable, which completes the package.

But the trade-offs are equally clear. The cameras are average, the design is not particularly distinctive, and the software, while fast, is not the most polished.

At ₹44,999, the iQOO 15R does not try to be the most balanced phone. It tries to be the fastest and most reliable one for its target audience. If you want a more well-rounded experience, the OnePlus 15R makes a stronger case as an all-rounder. And if software features and extra tricks matter more to you, the POCO X8 Pro Max is worth considering.