Bablu Bandar Vs Radhika AI : One’s a Monkey, the Other’s Not Human- Both Are Beating Us at This Job

Meet Bablu Bandar- a hilarious monkey who is taking the internet by storm with his funny travel videos. | Image: Bablu Bandar Instagram

One job that we humans thought we were best at; it is now being run by Artificial Intelligence (AI). Yes it’s time to move over human influencers, the travel space is now run by a monkey and a machine. Yes, you read that right.

On one side, we have Bablu Bandar, a hilarious monkey who’s suddenly become the desi internet’s favourite travel vlogger. He doesn’t need a visa, doesn’t care for hotel ratings, and narrates his adventures in full-on desi Hindi that’ll crack you up harder than your uncle’s WhatsApp forwards. His reels are pulling in lakhs of views, and honestly, he’s now a bigger star than half of Indian YouTube.

And on the other side? Meet Radhika Subramaniam - India’s first fully AI-generated travel influencer. No train delays. No missed flights. No tiredness on the face. Created by Collective Artists Network, Radhika is a bilingual Gen Z travel queen who’s always on the move, digitally hopping across India’s cities and towns, sharing cultural stories, and apparently, never needing a bathroom break.

So what’s going on?

A few years ago, travel content meant real humans waking up at 5 AM to catch sunrise shots and haul tripods across mountains. Now? We’ve got monkeys with mics and code with culture.

According to a media report, the voice and brain behind Bablu is Lakhan Singh, a Delhi-based designer-creator-dreamer who made an AI-generated monkey mascot that sounds like your friend from UP with way too many jokes. Bablu talks about every place in India like he’s been born and brought up there, and honestly, he’s got more personality than half the influencers on your feed.

Meanwhile, Radhika - the AI girlboss - was created using AI and already has a backstory: She quit her boring job, packed her virtual bags, and is now digitally roaming around India.

Why does this matter?

Travel-once the most human, personal experience, is now being led by AI characters. And people are actually watching them, following them, and in Bablu’s case, laughing their lungs out.