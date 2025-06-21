Oppo Find X9 Pro Camera Specs Leaked, Samsung ISOCELL HP5 Telephoto Expected Onboard

Updated 21 June 2025 at 13:55 IST
If the latest leaks are to be believed, Oppo's next flagship phone, the Find X9 Pro, will have some substantial camera improvements. Reports say that the phone will have a 50-megapixel main camera with a new Samsung ISOCELL HP5 sensor. This would be different from the Find X8 Pro, which had four cameras. It's very early, but it looks like the X9 Pro might have three cameras instead of four. This time, they might be more focused on quality than quantity.
It's not just about megapixels when it comes to the leaked Samsung ISOCELL HP5 sensor. Reports suggest that it supports DCG-HDR, which helps take better pictures in high-contrast situations, such brilliant daylight or gloomy indoor photographs with a window in the background.
In short, it should help the camera balance highlights and shadows in a more realistic way. We don't know all the specs about the other two cameras yet, but we do know that Oppo's high-end phones have great telephoto and ultra-wide options. So, we might still get good performance with both zoom and wide-angle lenses.
Oppo Find X9 Pro is said to have a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a high refresh rate. The camera, though, is what people are talking about the most. Some leaks suggest that X9 Pro will have a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens.
Oppo seems to be putting a lot of money on the Find X9 Pro's camera quality, which might be the Samsung camera sensor that comes with it. If these early reports are real, the phone might be popular with people who love taking pictures with their phones, especially those who want a powerful camera without having to have four lenses on the back.
Published 21 June 2025 at 13:55 IST