Oppo Find X9 Pro Camera Specs Leaked, Samsung ISOCELL HP5 Telephoto Expected Onboard

If the latest leaks are to be believed, Oppo's next flagship phone, the Find X9 Pro, will have some substantial camera improvements. Reports say that the phone will have a 50-megapixel main camera with a new Samsung ISOCELL HP5 sensor. This would be different from the Find X8 Pro, which had four cameras. It's very early, but it looks like the X9 Pro might have three cameras instead of four. This time, they might be more focused on quality than quantity.

What Makes the Camera Unique?

It's not just about megapixels when it comes to the leaked Samsung ISOCELL HP5 sensor. Reports suggest that it supports DCG-HDR, which helps take better pictures in high-contrast situations, such brilliant daylight or gloomy indoor photographs with a window in the background.

In short, it should help the camera balance highlights and shadows in a more realistic way. We don't know all the specs about the other two cameras yet, but we do know that Oppo's high-end phones have great telephoto and ultra-wide options. So, we might still get good performance with both zoom and wide-angle lenses.

What more do we know?

Oppo Find X9 Pro is said to have a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a high refresh rate. The camera, though, is what people are talking about the most. Some leaks suggest that X9 Pro will have a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens.