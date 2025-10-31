Bengaluru Techie Gets Marble Tile Instead of Galaxy Z Fold 7, Amazon Issues Rs 1.87 Lakh Refund

New Delhi: A Bengaluru techie ordered Samsung’s ultra-premium Galaxy Z Fold 7 from Amazon and received a marble tile instead. Not foldable, not smart, and definitely not worth Rs 1.87 lakh.

Premanand, a software engineer from Yelachenahalli, had planned to gift himself the foldable flagship for Diwali. The Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung’s most expensive smartphone in India, boasts a foldable AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and a triple-camera setup. It’s priced at a jaw-dropping Rs 1.87 lakh, making it a luxury item for tech enthusiasts.

The order was placed on Amazon with full payment via HDFC credit card. When the package arrived on October 19, Premanand wisely recorded the unboxing, only to discover a neatly packed marble tile inside the sealed box. Without wasting any time, he filed a complaint on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal and registered an FIR at the Kumaraswamy Layout Police Station.

Amazon responded swiftly after reviewing the video evidence and issued a full refund. While the company has not commented publicly on the case, the refund suggests internal checks confirmed the mishap.

This isn’t the first time Amazon has made headlines for delivery mix-ups. Over the years, customers have reported receiving bricks, soap bars, and even empty boxes in place of high-value electronics. Though rare, such incidents highlight the importance of secure packaging and supply chain accountability.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is more than just a phone; it’s a statement. With its foldable design and cutting-edge specs, it’s aimed at professionals and creators who demand performance and style. The phone went on sale in India on July 25, 2025. Pre-orders began earlier, on July 9, 2025.