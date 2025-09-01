BenQ GP520 Projector Review: Theatre-Like Experience for Premium Users

The BenQ GP520 is a compact 4K projector aimed at home entertainment enthusiasts who want sharp visuals, rich colours, and convenient smart features. Priced at ₹1,49,990, it delivers a well-rounded package, though not without a few compromises. It is one of the brightest projectors, but does the BenQ GP520 justify its price tag? I used the projector for my daily entertainment dose, and here’s what I found.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

What’s Good

— The GP520 is compact and lightweight at around 3.7 kg, making it easy to move between rooms. The downsizing from its predecessor is due to the lack of a gimbal, but it does not hamper the experience. Setting it up is straightforward, thanks to QR-based guided support and user-friendly manuals. Wi-Fi is the only feasible option to connect the projector to the internet, but other ports help with connectivity with other devices, such as a PC. Auto-focus, auto keystone adjustments, and a digital zoom feature make it possible to get a perfect projection in almost any space, while the wall-colour mode adjusts the colour mix to suit non-white surfaces. I had no issues with colour correction for my home’s cream-coloured walls.

— The projector’s 4K UHD resolution (3840×2160)—available through pixel shifting of a full-HD chip—and 2,600 ANSI lumens brightness deliver sharp and vibrant visuals, even in moderately lit rooms. The Auto Cinema mode is particularly useful, dynamically adjusting brightness by throwing more lumens when projecting over longer distances, making it versatile for both small rooms and larger living areas. The colour reproduction is rich, and while it tends to lean toward green and red, it’s still pleasant for movies, sports, and TV shows. You can also turn any 2D movie into full-HD 3D with native interpolation, but you will need 3D glasses to be able to enjoy this content.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

— BenQ’s projector includes support for HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG, which adds more depth to high-quality content, while MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation) ensures smoother transitions during fast-paced action sequences. Audio performance is solid, with the dual 12W stereo speakers producing surprisingly clear and loud sound for a projector in this segment. Primary HDMI connection facilitates Dolby Atmos-tuned audio, while a 3.5mm headphone allows for connecting speakers and headphones, giving you more options for how you want to listen to the audio.

— Smart features on the GP520 are well-implemented. The Google TV platform provides seamless access to Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and other Play Store apps, and the included voice-enabled remote makes hands-free navigation easy. Gamers will appreciate the Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and a 17.9ms response time at 60Hz, which are good enough for casual gaming sessions.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

What’s Bad

— Despite its portability, the GP520 uses a 16A power plug, which means you need a dedicated socket—something that makes it less travel-friendly.

— While the colours are rich, they skew toward green and red dominance. Tweaking the picture settings helps, but only to a certain extent, and deeper blacks or higher contrast would have elevated the experience. The projector also caps at 60Hz, which might disappoint serious gamers who prefer higher refresh rates.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

— The smart interface, powered by Google TV, can sometimes feel a bit sluggish when opening apps or switching menus, which slightly takes away from the otherwise smooth experience on a ₹1.5 lakh projector.

Verdict

Rating: 3.5/5

The BenQ GP520 is a capable all-in-one home cinema solution that balances performance, smart features, and ease of use. Its sharp 4K projection, flexible setup, and decent in-built audio make it a solid choice for families and casual gamers. However, at ₹1,49,990, it feels slightly overpriced, especially when you factor in the limited portability and minor colour tuning issues.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic