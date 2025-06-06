Best Smartphones with 7000mAh Battery: Realme GT 7T, iQOO Neo 10, Galaxy F62 and More

If a processor is the brain of any smartphone, then the battery is the heart that pumps life. There can be many reasons to reject a smartphone, but battery can be the sole reason why you might just reach into your wallet and pay for a phone, even if it is slightly beyond your budget. Users who are always on the go may resonate with this idea of using a bigger battery phone. Battery ensures your device stays a little longer with you before dying out and demanding urgent plugging to come back to life.

Premium things come with premium features, and everything is maxed out on it. But the smartphone industry seems to negate this idea. Smartphones have since the beginning defied this law when it comes to battery. After reviewing phones from almost every price bracket, it would be safe for me to say that phones under 10K have also surprised me with their battery life, and many premium ones have given major battery woes. This also shows that the battery size that you see on paper may not exactly reflect the daily run of your phone on a single charge.

Of course, various factors decide which phone is truly a battery boss. For example, a good battery life means your phone lasts for a day on daily normal use without bothering you with a charging alert. Better, if it can run the show for the entire day and even secure you for the next morning. Upon extensive usage, it should keep a check of its heating issues and last at least for one full day, with plugging required at night.

In this article, we will list 5 top smartphones that pack a 7000mAh battery. These phones will stay along and bother less about charging.

Realme GT 7T: Realme GT 7T, a mid-budget phone launched recently by its makers, offers a 7000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. The phone, upon extensive usage like playing graphically demanding games along with basic usage, can last for more than a day, which is impressive. It is priced at Rs 39,999, but you can get it for Rs 34,998 in a limited-time deal on Amazon.

iQOO Neo 10: This mid-range performer checks all the right boxes, including the battery. You can fall back on this phone for your daily run without worrying about the charging. It houses a 7000 mAh battery with 120W fast charging. The AI-backed technology does well in optimising the battery life of the phone. It can last up to two days upon normal usage.

Samsung Galaxy F62: Samsung phones are known for their high-performing batteries, but this is mostly applicable to its premium segment. The mid and budget phones have received mixed reactions for their battery life. The Galaxy F62, however, does full justice to the battery size it brings on paper. It is backed by a 7000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. It is suitable for multitasking with heating under check during intensive tasks.