Best Smartphones You Can Buy Under ₹1,00,000: iPhone 17, Samsung Galaxy S25, Oppo Find X9, OnePlus 15

Here are the best phones you can buy under ₹1 lakh in India right now. | Image: Apple, Oppo, Samsung, OnePlus

For those seeking a premium smartphone under ₹1,00,000, 2025 brings a lineup of powerful flagships from Apple, Samsung, Oppo, and OnePlus. These devices offer top-tier hardware, advanced cameras, and the latest software, making them ideal choices for users who want the best value within a ₹1 lakh budget.

iPhone 17

Price: ₹82,900 for the 256GB variant.

Specifications: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with Dolby Vision, Ceramic Shield 2, 120Hz ProMotion, True Tone, P3 colour gamut, up to 512GB storage, IP68 rating, latest A19 chip, and iOS 26.​

Why buy: Apple’s latest flagship delivers top build quality, long-term software support, and industry-leading camera performance, making it perfect for iOS users.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S25

Price: ₹85,000 for the base variant with 256GB variant​.

Specifications: Flat 6.2-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display, 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, 12GB RAM, 50MP+12MP+10MP triple rear camera, 12MP front camera, 4,000mAh battery, Android 15-based One UI 7, IP68 rating.​

Advertisement

Why buy: Samsung’s S25 offers a compact, premium design with top-tier performance, great battery life, and strong camera capabilities, all at a competitive price.

Oppo Find X9

Price: The 256GB variant costs ₹74,999.

Specifications: MediaTek Dimensity 9500, 6.59-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with Dolby Vision, 50MP main camera, 50MP ultrawide camera, 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, 7,025mAh battery, 80W fast charging, ColorOS 16 on Android 16, IP68/IP69 rating.​

Why buy: The Find X9 stands out for its massive battery, fast charging, and premium camera setup, making it a strong contender for users who want top-class mobile photography, long battery life and high-end performance.

OnePlus 15

Price: ₹72,999 for the base model with 256GB of storage.

Specifications: 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with Dolby Vision, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 7,300mAh battery, 120W fast charging, 50MP main camera, 50MP periscope telephoto camera, 50MP ultrawide camera, OxygenOS 16 on Android 16.​

Why buy: The OnePlus 15 is known for its raw speed, large battery, and value for money, with a clean software experience and top-tier hardware.

How to choose

For iOS fans: iPhone 17 is your best pick, with an unmatched ecosystem and long-term support.

For Android power users: Samsung Galaxy S25 offers a balanced blend of performance, camera, and premium build, while Oppo Find X9 and OnePlus 15 bring extra battery and value.

For value: OnePlus 15 is the most affordable flagship, but Oppo Find X9 offers better cameras and additional perks like fast charging and a large battery.