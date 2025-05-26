Best Wireless Earbuds for Students Under ₹2,000: Check Out Options from Realme, boAt, JBL

Truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds have become quite affordable over the past few years, allowing people on a tight budget to go for convenience and a hassle-free personal audio experience. Students who often need a good pair of wireless earbuds for things like online classes, creating projects with videos in them, and collaborating with classmates can consider the following options for under ₹2,000.

Realme Buds T300 True Wireless Earbuds

Available at a price of ₹799, the Realme Buds T300 is one of the most affordable wireless earbuds on the market. It has an in-ear design with silicone ear tips for isolation, but built-in active noise cancellation makes listening better by blocking noise. The earbuds can connect with any Bluetooth-enabled device with a 10-metre range.

boAt Airdopes 280 ANC True Wireless Earbuds

boAt’s Airdopes 280 ANC is another pair of good earbuds you can get for under ₹2,000. Priced at ₹1,249, these earbuds offer an in-ear design with Bluetooth 5.3 support, enabling support on a wide range of devices. You get active noise cancellation on the earbuds, which have a sleek profile and are pocketable.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2R True Wireless Earbuds

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2R can also be considered for a budget of under ₹2,000. These earbuds come with a compact design, featuring silicone ear tips for proper noise isolation as active noise cancellation blocks surrounding noise. The OnePlus Nord Buds 2R earbuds cost ₹1,799.

JBL Wave Buds True Wireless Earbuds

The JBL Wave Buds come with a stemless design, making them sit almost flush with the ear cavity. With support for Bluetooth 5.3, the JBL Wave Buds offer a long range and support on different devices, such as Android phones, tablets, iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Windows laptops. However, these earbuds do not offer active noise cancellation, but the silicone ear tips should help with noise isolation.

Noise Buds N1 Pro True Wireless Earbuds