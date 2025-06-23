Beta CX300 Becomes First Electric Plane to Fly Passengers-130-Km Costs Only Rs 700

New Delhi: In a major milestone for aviation, Beta Technologies’ Alia CX300 has become the first all-electric aircraft to successfully fly with passengers on board. The historic flight took place earlier this month in the US, where the plane travelled from East Hampton to John F. Kennedy Airport, carrying four passengers over a distance of 70 nautical miles (about 130 kilometres) in just over 30 minutes, according to a news agency report.

What sets this flight apart is not just its electric power but also its affordability. The entire journey cost only Rs 694 ($8)in electricity, a fraction of the Rs 13,885 ($160) that a helicopter would spend on fuel for the same trip. Passengers also enjoyed a much quieter experience, with no loud engine or propeller noise, making it easier to talk and enjoy the ride.

“This is a 100% electric airplane that just flew from East Hampton to JFK with passengers on it, which was a first for the New York Port Authority and the New York area. We covered 70 odd nautical miles in 35 minutes,” said Kyle Clark, founder and CEO of Beta Technologies.

“Charging this thing up and flying out here cost us about $8 in fuel. Of course, you have to pay for the pilot and the airplane, but, fundamentally, it's way less expensive,” he added.

The company believes that the comfort and cost-effectiveness of the CX300 could make electric air travel popular among daily commuters and travellers in the near future.

Founded in 2017 and based in Vermont, Beta Technologies has been developing both the CX300 (conventional takeoff and landing) and the Alia 250 eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft). The company recently raised $318 million to boost production, speed up FAA certification, and bring its electric aircraft to the commercial market.

The CX300 is expected to receive Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approval by the end of this year. With the ability to fly up to 250 nautical miles on a single charge, the aircraft is seen as ideal for short routes between cities and suburbs.

Beta Technologies isn’t alone in exploring the future of electric flying. Just last month, Archer Aviation was announced as the official air taxi provider for the Los Angeles Olympics 2028.

Though still awaiting FAA certification, Archer hopes to launch its air taxi service in Los Angeles by 2026, offering a stylish and time-saving alternative for travellers in the city.