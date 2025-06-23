iPhone 17 Pro Will Wow High-End Gamers—Here's How

The iPhone 17 Pro is already shaping up to be a major upgrade over any previous models. The redesign is imminent alongside hardware improvements, but Apple may add an important component in the upcoming Pro model to entice gamers. A new leak has suggested the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models may pack a vapour chamber cooling system—a first in the iPhone.

Tipster Majin Bu shared a photo of what looks like a copper thermal plate that Apple is reportedly planning to fit inside the iPhone 17 Pro models. This is a vapour chamber that helps dissipate heat, mostly generated during intensive multitasking or gaming on smartphones. It has a thin, sealed metal chamber filled with liquid, which evaporates when the phone heats up and then condenses. Vapourisation absorbs the excess heat generated by the phone's internals, and then condensation cools them down.

In this case, the iPhone 17 Pro devices will be able to maintain low temperatures and offload extra heat during gaming with the help of the vapour chamber cooling technology. For years, Apple has relied on its chip and software optimisation to control heat in iPhones, but this heat management system has been minimally effective during resource-intensive tasks. Gamers have mostly flagged the iPhone’s inefficiency in maintaining acceptable temperatures during prolonged sessions, easily facilitated by Apple’s powerful chip. A dedicated hardware for heat dissipation should help.

A hardware upgrade aimed at gamers and those who want to run intensive tasks, such as recording and editing high-resolution videos, appears to be part of Apple’s pitch to highlight how iPhones are among the best devices for gaming and content creation. Gamers stream their gameplay directly from their smartphones, and iPhone’s next hardware upgrade could help.