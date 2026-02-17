Bharat1.AI Unveils Humanity‑First AI City at India AI Impact Summit 2026 in Bengaluru

New Delhi: At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Bharat1.AI, a newly launched Indian artificial intelligence venture, announced plans to build the world’s first Humanity‑centric AI City in Bengaluru. The initiative, described as a “moonshot for humanity,” is aimed at advancing safe and verifiable AI systems by creating large‑scale environments where agentic and physical AI can be tested in real‑world conditions.

The first step in this vision is the B1 AI Superpark, a 500,000 sq. ft. research and innovation campus in Sarjapura, Bengaluru. Expected to open by the end of this year, the facility will host more than 10,000 AI researchers, startups, and global companies. It will feature high‑density compute infrastructure, plug‑and‑play labs, and ultra‑fast connectivity to major AI cloud platforms, enabling large‑scale experimentation without latency bottlenecks.

Phase one will focus on developing frameworks for universal basic intelligence, building city‑scale world models using structured multimodal data, and validating agentic and physical AI systems before deployment. The project also plans to explore integration with digitised identity systems such as Aadhaar to anchor AI in human‑centric values.

Bharat1.AI has partnered with leading institutions including IIT Kanpur’s Airawat Research Foundation, IISc’s SPARC, BITS Pilani, IIT Ropar, and the iSPIRT Foundation. These collaborations will drive research across robotics, autonomous infrastructure, mobility, and human–machine interaction.

Advertisement

Co‑founder and CEO Umakant Soni described the initiative as a turning point in AI’s evolution, stressing the need to validate systems in complex, real‑world conditions before scaling them. Industry leaders welcomed the announcement as a structural step forward for India’s AI ecosystem, positioning Bengaluru as a hub for global AI innovation.

Over the next 36 months, Bharat1.AI plans to expand the Superpark into a broader AI City testbed, enabling Indian and international organisations to test and deploy AI systems in dynamic urban environments.

Advertisement