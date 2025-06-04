Big One: Bengaluru to Chennai On A Bullet Train? What We Know

More than a year after the government announced its plans to connect three major South Indian cities — Chennai, Bengaluru, and Mysuru — through a high-speed rail link, the project has picked up steam. The ambitious 435km high-speed rail (HSR) project is expected to reduce the travel time from more than six hours to about 2 hours and 25 minutes between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka’s capital cities.

Is a bullet train planned?

The National High-Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rail Vikas Nigam, has planned a dedicated bullet train track that can handle speeds of up to 350kmph. “A dedicated rail corridor will be built for the bullet train,” said NHSRCL Managing Director Nishant Singhal, underscoring that the upcoming corridor will serve as the fastest terrestrial mode to pass through Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka.

A total of nine stations are expected to come up on this route, connecting Karnataka’s administrative capital, Bengaluru, with Tamil Nadu’s coastal city of Chennai via Karnataka’s culture capital, Mysuru, and other stations such as Poonamallee, Arakkonam, Chittoor, Bangarapet, Channapatna, and Mandya.

What is the current status?

According to reports, the NHSRCL has already awarded contracts for General Alignment Drawings, surveying, identification of overhead, overground, and underground facilities, and identification of power sourcing options for substations. A land survey is already in process, with the agency discussing land acquisitions with landowners. The NHSRCL has said the Detailed Project Report (DPR) will identify the exact land and the alignment of stations along the IT corridor. Consumer-facing details such as the estimated ridership and fares will also be based on the DPR.

How will it benefit the populace?