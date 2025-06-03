Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Price Cut Announced: How You Can Save ₹12,000

Samsung has announced a price cut for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, bringing its price down by ₹12,000. While the price cut makes the Galaxy S25 Ultra more appealing and comes days after Samsung’s slim phone, the Galaxy S25 Edge, was launched, you should note that it is a temporary discount. That means the price will revert to its original after some time. Here is what you should know about the offer.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra discount

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is now available for ₹1,17,999 — an effective price after adjusting a cashback of ₹12,000 to the original price of ₹1,29,999. The cashback, the company said, applies to purchases made using an HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv, IDFC First, TVS Credit, HDB Financial Services, and Samsung Finance Plus card. Additionally, you can opt for a no-cost EMI payment option, available at ₹3278 per month on the aforementioned cards.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra prices

After the limited-period price cut, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will cost you:

— 12GB/256GB: ₹1,17,999

— 12GB/512GB: ₹1,29,999

— 12GB/1TB: ₹1,53,999

Samsung has said the new offer will be available only from Samsung’s online store and will remain valid until June 14, 2025.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra specifications and key features

Display: 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+, 2600 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass Armor 2, DX anti-reflective coating.

Performance: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, up to 16GB RAM, up to 1TB storage.

Software: Android 15 with One UI 7 and Galaxy AI features.

Rear Camera: 200MP main, 10MP telephoto, 50MP periscope telephoto, 50MP ultrawide.

Front Camera: 12MP wide.