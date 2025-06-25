Big Relief to Windows 10 Users As Microsoft Offers Free Extended Security Updates

Microsoft has announced that it will make extended security updates free to Windows 10 users, backtracking on its earlier decision to charge $30 per year if you do not upgrade to Windows 11. Windows 10 users can enrol themselves on the Extended Security Updates (ESU) programme for free before October 14, the end of support date for Windows 10. It is a big relief for users who are not in favour of upgrading to Windows 11, but the leeway does not come without conditions.

According to Microsoft, Windows 10 users will continue to receive critical software updates and official protection after October 14 for free only if they accept the terms and conditions, according to which they either have to use OneDrive or Microsoft Rewards. Individuals can enrol their Windows 10 devices using three options: Windows Backup to sync settings to the cloud at no additional cost, redeem 1,000 Microsoft Rewards points, or just pay $30 each year. So, the fee persists, but you now have two workarounds to ensure you continue to receive security updates from Microsoft.

If you choose to go with the OneDrive option, you can save files and settings for free as long as they do not exceed the 5GB limit. If your backup is more in size, you will need to buy OneDrive storage. That is another catch for free extended updates for your Windows 10 device. Even with the free options, the extended support will be valid until October 13, 2026, for individuals. On the other hand, businesses will have the option to buy ESU for up to three years at $61 per device. That means the free options are not available to them.

“Once you select an option and follow the on-screen steps, your PC will automatically be enrolled,” said Yusuf Mehdi, Executive Vice President for Consumer Marketing Officer at Microsoft, in a blog post explaining how the company has earmarked 2025 as “the year of the Windows 11 PC refresh.”