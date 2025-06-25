Republic World
Updated 25 June 2025 at 12:22 IST

Fresh iPhone 17 Pro Leak Offers Best Look Yet at Camera Design

Apple's upcoming Pro model will feature a dedicated camera bar with a different colour.

Reported by: Shubham Verma
iphone 17 pro
This is the cleanest look at the iPhone 17 Pro's new camera design. | Image: Majin Bu/ X

Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro is anticipated to feature the biggest redesign in years, but rumours have teetered between a dual-tone finish and an all-glass back with a new camera island. A new leak now shows what exactly is up with the iPhone 17 Pro design, offering the best look at its redesigned camera bump. Apple’s next Pro model will use what appears to be a dedicated bar for cameras with a different colour than the rest of the rear panel. In plain sight, it looks similar to Google Pixel’s visor design.

