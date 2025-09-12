Big Tech Under Scrutiny: FTC Investigates OpenAI, Meta, Alphabet, xAI, and Snap over AI Chatbot Safety for Children

People are talking about social media and how it affects young people's minds once again. This time, it's not just about Instagram likes or Snapchat streaks; it's also about AI chatbots that are quickly becoming "digital companions."

People have always questioned how social media affects kids' thoughts, actions, and even sleep. Now, regulators are paying attention to the emerging wave of chatbots. The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has told seven big tech companies, including Google (Alphabet), OpenAI, Meta (Instagram), Snap, xAI, and Character, to give detailed information about how kids and teens are using their chatbots.

The regulator wants to know if these bots are safe when they act like friends, what safety measures are in place for kids, how user data is gathered or shared, and if corporations make money by keeping kids interested.

OpenAI has said that it wants ChatGPT to be helpful and safe for everyone and has assured that it will work closely with the FTC.

Snap also agreed with the focus on safe AI and said it looks forward to working together. Meta, Alphabet, and xAI haven't said anything yet.

Recent research highlights that AI chatbots and social media offer both risks and benefits for children, prompting regulatory concern. On one hand, these tools can provide educational support, acting as personalised tutors, and offer a sense of companionship, with some studies showing high rates of teen use for emotional connection and academic help.