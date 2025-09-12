OpenAI and Nvidia to Announce UK Data Center Push; India in Line for 1GW AI Hub

OpenAI is going full speed ahead with a UK data center deal and plans for a 1GW hub in India. Next week, the ChatGPT maker and the US chipmaker Nvidia will announce investments in data centers in the UK worth billions of dollars. According to a Bloomberg news report, the two companies are working with London-based Nscale Global Holdings on the project. It will be announced around the same time that US President Donald Trump visits the country.

Nvidia has chosen not to say anything, while OpenAI and the other people involved are also silent for now. But the timing of the move shows how the rush to construct new digital infrastructure is being driven by the growing need for AI and cloud computing. As part of a US tech delegation, Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, and Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia, are also anticipated to be in London.

India Is Next in Line for a Huge AI Data Center