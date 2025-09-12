Updated 12 September 2025 at 08:33 IST
OpenAI and Nvidia to Announce UK Data Center Push; India in Line for 1GW AI Hub
OpenAI and Nvidia are poised to invest billions in UK data centers and a massive 1GW AI hub in India, driven by the surging demand for AI and cloud computing. The move, timed with a high-profile US visit to the UK, marks a significant global expansion for both companies and a strategic effort for OpenAI to move beyond Microsoft's Azure network.
OpenAI is going full speed ahead with a UK data center deal and plans for a 1GW hub in India. Next week, the ChatGPT maker and the US chipmaker Nvidia will announce investments in data centers in the UK worth billions of dollars. According to a Bloomberg news report, the two companies are working with London-based Nscale Global Holdings on the project. It will be announced around the same time that US President Donald Trump visits the country.
Nvidia has chosen not to say anything, while OpenAI and the other people involved are also silent for now. But the timing of the move shows how the rush to construct new digital infrastructure is being driven by the growing need for AI and cloud computing. As part of a US tech delegation, Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, and Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia, are also anticipated to be in London.
India Is Next in Line for a Huge AI Data Center
OpenAI is also getting ready for a bigger move in India at the same time. Reports suggest that the company is looking into building one of the country's biggest artificial intelligence data centres, which would have at least 1 gigawatt (GW) of power. If it happens, OpenAI would join Microsoft, Google, and Reliance as companies that are already spending billions on India's digital backbone. For OpenAI, moving beyond Microsoft's Azure network might help them control costs better, respond more quickly, and work better in high-demand regions like India, which is already the second-largest user base of ChatGPT.
