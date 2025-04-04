Microsoft is 50 years old, so the company’s previous and present top executives are celebrating — but a little unusually. Microsoft’s founder and first chief Bill Gates, former chief Steve Ballmer, and current chief executive officer Satya Nadella decided to be interviewed by the company’s Copilot AI.

Nadella kicked off the conversation with Copilot AI, asking it to “act as a high-energy, engaging interviewer” for the three. While it may have been scripted, the conversation was hilarious.

Rising to the occasion, Copilot AI rolled out a series of interesting questions, but what stood out was its playful roast session. Towards the end of their conversation with Copilot AI, Nadella asked the AI assistant to “wrap it up” by giving each “an AI roast.” Copilot agreed, saying, “Let’s spice it up.”

Starting with Steve, who was at the helm of Microsoft for 14 years, Copilot said, “Your enthusiasm is legendary. But do you ever worry that your energy might short-circuit the AI? I mean, even robots need a coffee break after your pep talks.” Ballmer replied: “Come on, dude, if you can’t handle me, you can’t handle a huge percentage of the world’s population. We’re counting on you.”

“Ha Ha! Fair point, Steve,” exclaimed Copilot before it turned to Bill, who started Microsoft in 1975 with Paul Allen as his partner.

“Now, Bill, you’ve got that signature thoughtful gaze. But do you ever think that AI might feel intimidated by your intense thinking face? I mean, it’s like it’s waiting for a blue screen moment,” said Copilot in a cheeky nod to the infamous Windows blue screen of death that appears when the OS experiences severe glitches.

“I hope so. I mean, that’s all I’ve got left, as these AIs get so damn intelligent. It’s just that gaze and my willingness to criticise that differentiates me,” replied Gates in a room full of Nadella and Ballmer’s laughs. “And it’s a formidable gaze indeed, Bill,” said Copilot.

As it was Nadella’s turn, Ballmer jokingly asked Copilot if it would dare “criticise” Microsft’s current CEO. “Absolutely,” said the AI agent. “Criticism is where growth happens.”

Speaking to Nadella, Copilot said: “AI seems to be your best buddy, but ever worry that your deep passion for AI could one day have it running the show, leaving you to just enjoy the ride?”

An ardent cricket fan, Nadella replied, “Well, the day AI can play like the best cricket player that I enjoy. That’s the day it can run the show, as far as I’m concerned.”