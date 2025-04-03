iPhone 17: 5 Changes Coming to Apple's Standard iPhone in 2025

Apple’s next iPhone is expected to be a significant upgrade over more than six generations, bringing a design overhaul. Reports are rife that the iPhone 17 will feature a new camera design, thinner and smoother displays, and better software capabilities for photography, navigation, and artificial intelligence. As anticipation for the next iPhone model grows, here is a list of five major changes users might see in the iPhone 17.

Dual-material design

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is looking at a combination of metal and glass on the next iPhone instead of using plain glass like before. The iPhone 17 may use a sturdier titanium alloy frame, while its back may use metal around the camera bump for better durability. The redesigned chassis may also allow Apple to move away from the current boxy edges. Apple is also expected to use an Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) display to make the iPhone 17 sleeker.

Faster performance

The next iPhone may use an A19 chip, built using TSMC’s 2nm process for faster performance and better power efficiency. However, reports also suggest that these improvements will be incremental, so while the changes may not be discernible, they could improve the battery life. The new chip could also handle advanced AI features. Apple is also expected to upgrade the cooling mechanism of the next iPhone, making heat dissipation faster.

Improved cameras

While the Pro models of the next iPhone series could feature a camera bump, the standard iPhone 17 may continue to use a 48MP main sensor. The ultrawide camera, however, may be upgraded from 12MP to 48MP for crisper ultrawide shots. Reports suggest Apple could improve Portrait Mode and Night Mode on the next iPhone models. Apple may also switch to a 24MP camera on the front for clearer selfies and video calls.

ProMotion displays

For the first time, the non-Pro models may have a 120Hz refresh rate. According to reports, Apple may equip the iPhone 17 with a ProMotion display with adaptive refresh rates. However, the display may use a MicroLED panel instead of OLED to minimise costs. This panel may offer better contrast, consume less power, and avoid burn-in issues.

Battery upgrades

The new chip on the iPhone 17 could allow longer battery life, while the improved thermal management system could reduce heating on the device. The MagSafe connectivity on the iPhone 17 may also be improved, per reports.