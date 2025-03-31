BlackBerry QWERTY Phone May Be Back — But Don't Get Too Excited!

BlackBerry, an iconic name in the mobile phone world, could make a comeback after years. The news could make you jump on your seat right now if you are from the era when owning a BlackBerry was a real flex. And who can forget BBM, which mostly worked as an ice-breaker for people asking for each other’s BB PINs at parties? Well, that era could come back, sort of. One of the most popular phones of all time, the BlackBerry Classic, has been spotted on Reddit, with a user claiming a United Kingdom-based startup could bring back the stalwart of the mobile phone industry.

In a post on the BlackBerry subreddit, a user who goes by ‘coldheartedsigma’ shared what looks like half-baked renders of the upcoming BlackBerry Classic version. The user said they could not share the name of the startup or what the purported device would look like, claiming they have signed a non-disclosure agreement ( NDA ) with the brand. So, take it with a huge pinch of salt. All they have shared is a watered-down photo of the BlackBerry Classic from the past, along with the specifications the upcoming phone is expected to feature.

“I’m a die-hard BlackBerry fan and wanted to share the news with the community,” said the user.

Image: Reddit

According to the post, the alleged BlackBerry Classic clone could come with an AMOLED display, 12GB of RAM, 256GB or 512GB RAM options, Android 15, 5G support, Generative AI capabilities, and a capacitive keyboard. The last one could be a major shift in modern smartphone designs if the rumour holds any water. However, at this point, the user’s claim is too good to be true. But people responding to the post on Reddit threw their ideas, highlighting how the upcoming device could take on Samsung and Apple smartphones with those specifications.

The startup’s founder is said to have received funding to the tune of £20 million in exchange for 5 per cent equity. However, media reports say some investors are looking to acquire the startup entirely. Even if all that happens, the startup will need regulatory certifications in different countries. So unless a device matching the description in the Reddit user’s post crops up on, say, FCC or UKCA, the possibility of the BlackBerry Classic’s reincarnation is extremely slim.