BLACK+DECKER Supreme Series 55-inch TV Review: A Smart, Stylish, and Surprisingly Capable All-Rounder

In the ever-expanding universe of smart TVs, where every brand promises “cinematic brilliance” and “immersive sound,” it’s easy to get lost in marketing noise. But the BLACK+DECKER Supreme Series 55-inch Smart TV, launched in partnership with Indkal Technologies, manages to stand out — not because it reinvents the wheel, but because it quietly perfects the basics at a price that feels almost disarming.

Let’s start with the screen. The QLED 4K Ultra HD panel is, quite simply, excellent for the price. Colours pop without looking artificial, and there’s a welcome restraint in the way it handles reflections and brightness — a balance that many mid-range TVs often miss. HDR10 and Dolby Vision support ensure a cinematic edge, whether you’re streaming Oppenheimer or catching a Sunday-night football match. The attention to colour detail is impressive; dark scenes don’t sink into muddy greys, and highlights remain crisp and lifelike.

Sound, too, has muscle. The 80W speakers with Dolby Atmos are no afterthought — they project sound with enough depth to make dialogues clear and action sequences punchy. While it won’t replace a dedicated soundbar, it comes closer than you’d expect.

On the software side, running Google TV with Android 14 feels refreshingly smooth. The interface is intuitive, the voice-enabled remote works well, and app support covers all the major streaming platforms. For those upgrading from a smaller, simpler set — say, a 32-inch non-smart TV — this feels like a proper leap into the future of home entertainment.

The hardware underneath — a dual AI processor, 2GB RAM, and 16GB storage — keeps things ticking along without lag. HDMI 2.1 and dual-band Wi-Fi round off a spec sheet that reads like something from a pricier, more established brand.

If there’s one thing to underline, it’s value. The Supreme Series offers nearly everything the big names do — Dolby Vision, Atmos, QLED, a sleek design — but at a far friendlier price point. It’s the kind of TV that makes you double-check the box to ensure you didn’t miss a catch.

In short, the BLACK+DECKER Supreme Series 55-inch TV is a steal in its segment — smart, powerful, and beautifully built. For anyone moving up from a 32-inch screen and craving a more cinematic living-room experience, this is a clear recommendation.