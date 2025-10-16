Spotify Premium's Yearly Subscription Price Down to ₹499 in Diwali Offer

Spotify has announced that its Premium subscription for a year will be available for ₹499 during the Diwali offer. The new price brings down the annual cost of the subscription from ₹1,390, allowing users to save ₹891. However, you need to consider the caveats here.

First, this is a limited-period offer. According to the company website, the offer ends on November 12. The second condition is that the offer applies only to new users, meaning that if you are a Spotify user, with or without a Premium subscription, you are not eligible for the discount. The workaround is to create a new account and sign up for Premium to become eligible.

Spotify’s latest price cut is not new. It has rolled out discounts several times earlier, undercutting rival services like Apple Music and YouTube Music. However, its regular prices are the highest in India, costing ₹139 per month for individuals and ₹229 per month for family sharing. On the other hand, Apple Music and YouTube Music’s monthly subscriptions are priced at ₹119 each.