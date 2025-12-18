boAt’s Valour Ring 1 Brings Titanium Smart Ring Fitness Tracking to India at ₹11,999

boAt has expanded into the smart ring category in India with the launch of the Valour Ring 1, a screen-free wearable designed to track health and fitness metrics without requiring users to wear a smartwatch. The product is part of boAt’s Valour sub-brand, which the company is using for performance- and fitness-oriented devices.​

The Valour Ring 1 uses a titanium frame and is positioned as a lightweight wearable for continuous use, with boAt claiming it weighs under 6 grams. It will be sold in multiple sizes, 7 through 12, and boAt is offering a sizing kit to help customers confirm the right fit before completing a purchase. The ring is offered in a Carbon Black finish.​

On the health tracking side, the Ring 1 supports 24/7 heart-rate monitoring, heart rate variability (HRV) insights, SpO₂ measurement, step and activity tracking, skin temperature insights, stress monitoring, and VO₂ Max estimation, with data accessible through the boAt Crest companion app. The release also highlights sleep tracking features, including daytime nap detection and deeper sleep-stage analysis. For workouts, boAt says the ring supports more than 40 sports modes.​

Battery life is another focus. boAt claims the Valour Ring 1 can run for up to 15 days on a single charge. The ring ships with a USB‑C charging dock, and the company says it can be fully charged in under 90 minutes. For durability, boAt lists a 5ATM water-resistance rating, which should make it suitable for swimming and showers, along with a 6H pencil hardness rating for scratch resistance.​

In India, the boAt Valour Ring 1 is priced at ₹11,999. Availability includes Amazon, Flipkart, boAt’s own website, and select offline retail stores. boAt also says buyers will receive a health-benefits package valued at ₹5,000, though the press release does not break down what services or partners are included in that bundle.