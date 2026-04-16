Boeing Unveils Satellite Platform, Targets 26 Deliveries in 2026

Boeing and its unit Millennium Space Systems are working together to ​expand production capacity and launch a ‌new satellite platform as they look to fulfill a growing backlog of orders, ​the aerospace firms said on ​Thursday.

Boeing is targeting 26 satellite deliveries in ⁠2026, up from just four in 2025.

The company ​is looking to tap increasing reliance on ​satellite infrastructure from defense and internet connectivity sectors. The new mid-class satellite platform, Resolute, will address ​missions that require "more capability than ​a traditional small satellite can provide, with ‌greater ⁠speed and flexibility than a typical large satellite program," Boeing said in a release.

Boeing said it will invest ​in ​integrating its ⁠products with that of Millennium's to boost production.

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Space-based technologies, ​from satellite-enabled communications to ​surveillance, ⁠are increasingly shaping modern conflict. The tech was used during the US strikes ⁠in ​Venezuela and in the ​US-Israeli war on Iran this year.

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