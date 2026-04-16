Google Asked to Allow Other Search Engines Access to Its Data

The European Commission has outlined preliminary measures that could force Google to share parts of its search data with competing services, including AI-powered search tools, as part of its enforcement of the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

The move marks a significant escalation in the EU’s effort to open up dominant digital platforms and reduce their control over key internet services.

What the EU Is Proposing

Under the proposed measures, third-party search engines and AI systems with search capabilities could gain access to certain Google search data.

This includes data that helps power search results and could potentially improve how rival services operate. For newer AI-driven tools, which rely heavily on search-like functionality, such access could be particularly valuable.

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The European Commission has framed this as a step toward ensuring fair competition, especially as search increasingly overlaps with AI.

Timeline for a Decision

The Commission has invited feedback from stakeholders, with a deadline set for May 1. A final decision on the measures is expected in July.

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This consultation phase will likely see responses from competitors, developers, and industry groups, many of whom have already argued that existing remedies do not go far enough.

Background: DMA Charges Against Google

Google was formally charged in March 2025 for breaching provisions of the Digital Markets Act, a sweeping EU regulation designed to curb the power of large technology platforms.

The law targets so-called “gatekeepers,” companies that control critical digital infrastructure, and requires them to provide fair access to competitors.

Search is one of the most important of these gateways.

Google’s Response and Industry Pushback

Google has already proposed its own set of changes to comply with the DMA. However, rival companies have criticised those measures, arguing they fall short of creating a level playing field.

The latest proposal from the Commission suggests regulators are not fully satisfied with Google’s approach and are considering stricter interventions.

Why This Matters Now

The timing is notable. As AI-powered search tools become more prominent, access to high-quality search data is increasingly seen as a competitive advantage. Limiting that access could slow down rivals, while opening it up could reshape the market.

The EU appears to be trying to prevent Google’s dominance in traditional search from extending unchecked into the AI era.

What Comes Next

The final decision in July will determine how far Google needs to go in sharing its data and adjusting its search practices.