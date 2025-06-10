ChatGPT Down, Global Outage Hits Thousands of Users Across India, US

OpenAI’s immensely popular AI chatbot, ChatGPT, ran into service disruption on Tuesday, leaving users across India, the US, and other areas of the world in the lurch. Around 2:45 PM IST, the service was down, and hundreds of people couldn't access it. Downdetector, a site that keeps track of outages in real time, said that complaints from users, especially from India, where more than 500 people reported problems, shot up.

According to its report, around 82 per cent of users complained that the main ChatGPT service wasn't operating. Almost 14 per cent said the mobile app had problems, and 4 per cent said they couldn't get to the API. The problem didn't just happen in India.

By 2:49 PM IST, more than 900 people in the US had found themselves struggling to access ChatGPT. However, the data were a little different there, but the trend was clear- 93 per cent couldn’t use the chatbot itself, 6 per cent experienced issues with the app, and 1 per cent faced login errors.

Stranded users took to social media platforms to express their frustration. One Downdetector user wrote- “Down right now. Wont even try to load anything. Gives me an error the second I refresh. Doesn't even try to do the loading animation. Like the server isn't even there to connect to.”

Another user blamed the ghibli trend for the outage saying - “Think it's probably because of the people who started using ChatGPT to create those ghibli images TwT."