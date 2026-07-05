Govt Orders Meta to Remove Instagram Ads Promoting Child Sexual Abuse Content, Seeks Response in 7 Days

New Delhi: The Centre has issued a stern notice to Meta, directing the social media giant to immediately remove all paid advertisements on Instagram that promote or facilitate access to Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse Material (CSEAM) while also seeking a detailed explanation within seven days, sources said.

The government has also sought immediate corrective measures to prevent the algorithmic amplification of content linked to child sexual exploitation, and Meta has been asked to explain how such content was allowed to appear as paid advertisements on Instagram despite the platform's moderation policies, as per sources.

Further, officials have warned that failure to furnish the required information or take prompt corrective action could invite legal proceedings under the Information Technology Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

Investigation Triggered Fresh Scrutiny

The government's action follows a BBC investigation, which alleged that Instagram's advertising tools were being used to promote accounts and websites associated with child sexual abuse material.

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The report claimed that some advertisements contained coded language and hashtags, making it easier for users searching for abusive content to discover such networks despite Meta's stated policies prohibiting child sexual exploitation.

The findings have renewed concerns over whether the platform's automated ad-review and content moderation systems are effectively detecting and preventing such content.

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Meta's Existing Policy on Child Safety

Meta has consistently maintained that child sexual exploitation is among the gravest violations of its community standards.

The company says it relies on a combination of artificial intelligence, automated detection systems, human reviewers and partnerships with organisations such as the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) to identify and remove child sexual abuse material from its platforms.

Second Notice to Meta in Days

The latest notice comes just days after Meta representatives met officials from MeitY over WhatsApp's proposed usernames feature, which the government said could increase the risks of impersonation, phishing and online fraud.

The centre had directed Meta to pause the rollout of the feature in India and submit details on the safeguards it plans to introduce before any launch.

Why WhatsApp Usernames Are Under Scrutiny

WhatsApp's upcoming feature allows users to create a unique username beginning with the "@" symbol, enabling others to message or call them without knowing their phone number.

Meta says usernames are optional and different from display names. While display names can be duplicated, usernames are unique to each account. The company has also said that certain usernames belonging to businesses, governments and public figures will be reserved to prevent direct impersonation.