Bringing an iPhone From the US to India Is Getting Cheaper: Here's Why | Image: Reuters

Buying an iPhone abroad, especially in the United States, will now be cheaper for Indian travellers. Revised customs baggage rules that came into effect from Monday (February 2) have increased the value of goods that Indians travelling abroad can bring into the country without paying any import duty. This lessens costs on high-value gadgets such as iPhones, which are typically priced lower in the US.

Under the revised guidelines, passengers arriving in India by air or sea are now permitted to carry goods worth up to Rs 75,000, duty-free. Previously, this threshold was up to Rs 50,000. The increased allowance applies to Indian residents, non-resident Indians, and foreign nationals holding valid visas, provided the items are only for personal use and carried in accompanied baggage.

The change will be more popular among people planning a trip to the US, and considering buying an iPhone, as Apple devices are often priced lower in the US than in India.

With the higher duty-free limit, a substantial portion, or in some cases the entire value, of an iPhone purchased abroad can now fall within the exemption bracket, reducing the likelihood of customs duty at Indian airports. The rules also allow one laptop to be brought in without any duty, besides the Rs 75,000 allowance. This exemption applies to passengers aged 18 years and above, excluding airline crew.

The customs duty burden has also been lessened for items exceeding the duty-free limit. The revised structure sets the basic customs duty on excess value to 10 per cent, along with a 10 per cent social welfare surcharge on the duty amount. Earlier, the duty was double, set at a 20 per cent rate. This would bring down the overall cost of importing personal electronics such as smartphones, cameras, and smartwatches significantly.

According to reports, the higher allowance is restricted to air and sea arrivals. Passengers entering India by land continue to face tighter norms, with only used personal effects permitted duty-free and no monetary exemption for other goods.

Customs authorities reportedly said that the revised rules are aimed at simplifying compliance for genuine travellers while strengthening risk-based checks to prevent misuse. Pooling of duty-free allowances between passengers, including family members, is not permitted. Travellers are also advised to carry purchase invoices and declare goods accurately if required.