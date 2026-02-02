Next iPhone Update Will Hide Your Location From Telcos, But Not in India | Image: Reuters

Apple is set to introduce a location control feature, with more emphasis on enhancing user privacy. The upcoming iOS 26.3 update will bring the new feature to limit how distinctly mobile carriers can determine a user’s location through cellular networks. However, it will only be available to a select few locations and will not be accessible in India immediately.

The upcoming feature, called “Limit Precise Location,” will share less granular location data and limit the level of accuracy with which the location could be traced with the user’s respective telecom operators. Cellular networks infer a user's location based on the cell towers a device connects to. When enabled, cellular networks will only be able to identify a broader area, such as a neighbourhood, instead of ascertaining an exact location with precision. Apple said the setting does not affect signal quality, connectivity, or user experience.

Apple assured that this feature would handle only carrier-level data without impacting how location-based information is shared with apps, and with user intent, via Location Services. Services such as Find My Device, navigation apps, and location sharing with contacts will hence function normally, without compromising emergency services.

As of now, the feature is expected to be available on a limited set of devices running iOS 26.3 or later, including the iPhone Air, iPhone 16e, and the iPad Pro (M5) with cellular connectivity. Carrier support is mandatory, and at launch, availability would be limited to select networks, which include Boost Mobile in the United States, EE and BT in the United Kingdom, Telekom in Germany, and AIS and True in Thailand.

Although Apple has not explicitly provided a detailed explanation for the restricted device rollout, it seems to be tied to hardware requirements. The feature requires Apple’s in-house C-series cellular modem, currently present only in the aforementioned models. Flagship devices such as the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max do not support the feature as they use third-party modem hardware from Qualcomm.

The introduction of this feature comes amid heightened concerns over the misuse of both real-time and historical location data by telecom operators globally. Law enforcement agencies are known to frequently access carrier-level location information, while telecom networks have also remained susceptible to cyberattacks and surveillance. Privacy advocates have long warned that weaknesses in cellular infrastructure can enable tracking without users’ knowledge.

Apple has not detailed why the feature is being introduced at this stage, and reportedly declined further comment. The iOS 26.3 update is expected to roll out sometime in February.