Britain Woos Anthropic Expansion After US Defence Clash

Britain is trying to tempt Anthropic to ​expand its presence in the country, as ‌it seeks to capitalise on a fight between the maker of artificial intelligence app Claude ​and the US Defense Department, the ​Financial Times said on Sunday.

British government proposals ⁠for Anthropic range from an office ​expansion in London to a dual stock listing, ​the newspaper reported, citing people with knowledge of the plans.

Anthropic and Britain's Department of Science, Innovation ​and Technology did not immediately respond to ​Reuters requests for comment.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office has ‌supported ⁠the department's work, which will be put to Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei when he visits in late May, the FT ​said.

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The US government blacklisted ​Anthropic, designating ⁠the company a national-security supply-chain risk after it refused to allow ​the military to use AI chatbot ​Claude ⁠for US surveillance or autonomous weapons.

A US judge temporarily blocked the blacklisting, and the AI ⁠startup ​has a second lawsuit pending ​over the supply-chain risk designation.

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