BSNL Announces Rs 997 Long-Validity Plan: 160 Days of Data, Calls, and SMS

BSNL is back in the news with a plan for customers who are sick of having to recharge their phones all the time. The state-run telecom provider has started a new prepaid recharge plan that costs Rs 997. It's aimed at people who want long-term value without giving up fundamental data, voice, or SMS demands. The fact that this plan is good for 160 days, or more than five months, with just one recharge is what makes it stand out.

BSNL's initiative is a bold attempt to win over budget-conscious users, especially those in smaller towns, students, working professionals, and even older people who don't want to bother with monthly recharges. Most plans only offer 28 or 84 days. The Rs 997 plan includes the following: 2GB of data per day (at a high speed and then drops to 40 kbps beyond the daily limit, unlimited voice calls on all networks, 100 texts a day, and it is valid for 160 days.

That's a total of 320GB of high-speed data for the entire period which is prettty good. Private telecom companies like Jio, Airtel, and Vi have been giving BSNL a lot of trouble. But plans like this are its way of fighting back by offering actual, long-term value instead of glitzy short-term deals.

BSNL's 4G deployment isn't great in a lot of places yet, but people who have good internet access in their neighbourhood would find this plan quite handy. The BSNL Selfcare app, which works on both Android and iOS, makes it easier to add money to your account. The firm also promotes customer service through social media and a helpline. This is certainly a plan for people who want to know they've paid once and are set for more than five months. It also makes sense to use it as a backup SIM or for secondary numbers because it has a long validity period and important benefits.