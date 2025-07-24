Vodafone Idea Launches 5G Network in Sonipat

Vodafone Idea’s 5G services are now available in Haryana’s Sonipat. The telecom company has announced that its prepaid and postpaid users in the city will be able to use 5G on their eligible devices from July 25. Vi has also improved the 4G network across cities in Haryana for an “overall superior experience.”

Vi 5G activation and plans

Prepaid users with a ₹299 or higher plan and all postpaid users will be eligible for unlimited 5G access in serviceable areas in Sonipat. 5G services can be used only on 5G phones, available for as low as ₹7,000. To enable 5G on your phone, go to cellular settings and choose 5G from network mode.

Better 4G network

In addition to announcing its 5G network in Sonipat, Vi said it has upgraded its 4G network in Haryana by deploying 900MHz spectrum in over 1700 sites and doubling the capacity of over 1200 sites from 5MHz to 10MHz. The network optimisation will help users get strong signals and fewer call drops in cities like Panipat, Sonipat, Bhiwani, Rewari, Palwal, Jind, Sirsa, Hisar, Rohtak, Karnal, Ambala, Kurukshetra, and Bahadurgarh, among others.

India’s third-largest telecom company also said it has enhanced the 2100MHz spectrum capacity from 10MHz to 15MHz in over 1000 sites across the state, along with installing 230+ new ones.

More 5G cities