BSNL Introduces Wi‑Fi Calling Nationwide, No Extra Charges for Users

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi), also known as Wi-Fi Calling, across all telecom circles in India. The service, announced on New Year’s Day, allows BSNL customers to make and receive calls using a Wi-Fi connection, even in areas with poor mobile signal.

With VoWiFi, calls are made directly from the phone’s dialer using the existing mobile number with no third-party apps are required. The technology also supports smooth handovers between Wi-Fi and mobile networks, ensuring uninterrupted conversations.

The rollout is expected to benefit users in rural and remote regions, where mobile coverage often remains patchy. As long as a stable Wi-Fi connection is available through BSNL Bharat Fiber or other broadband services customers can stay connected. Officials say the service will also help ease congestion on mobile networks.

Importantly, Wi-Fi Calling comes at no extra cost. Customers will be billed as regular voice calls, with no additional charges for using Wi-Fi.

The service works on most modern smartphones. Users simply need to enable “Wi-Fi Calling” in their handset settings. For queries on device compatibility, BSNL has advised customers to reach out to service centres or its helpline.

The nationwide launch marks a step forward in BSNL’s ongoing network modernisation efforts, aimed at improving connectivity in underserved areas.