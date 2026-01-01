Updated 1 January 2026 at 13:21 IST
BSNL Introduces Wi‑Fi Calling Nationwide, No Extra Charges for Users
BSNL has launched free nationwide Wi‑Fi Calling (VoWiFi) across India, allowing customers to make and receive calls over Wi‑Fi networks. The service works on most modern smartphones, supports seamless handovers, and is especially useful in rural and remote areas with weak mobile signals.
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi), also known as Wi-Fi Calling, across all telecom circles in India. The service, announced on New Year’s Day, allows BSNL customers to make and receive calls using a Wi-Fi connection, even in areas with poor mobile signal.
With VoWiFi, calls are made directly from the phone’s dialer using the existing mobile number with no third-party apps are required. The technology also supports smooth handovers between Wi-Fi and mobile networks, ensuring uninterrupted conversations.
The rollout is expected to benefit users in rural and remote regions, where mobile coverage often remains patchy. As long as a stable Wi-Fi connection is available through BSNL Bharat Fiber or other broadband services customers can stay connected. Officials say the service will also help ease congestion on mobile networks.
Importantly, Wi-Fi Calling comes at no extra cost. Customers will be billed as regular voice calls, with no additional charges for using Wi-Fi.
Advertisement
The service works on most modern smartphones. Users simply need to enable “Wi-Fi Calling” in their handset settings. For queries on device compatibility, BSNL has advised customers to reach out to service centres or its helpline.
The nationwide launch marks a step forward in BSNL’s ongoing network modernisation efforts, aimed at improving connectivity in underserved areas.
Advertisement
Published By : Priya Pathak
Published On: 1 January 2026 at 13:21 IST