BSNL Launches 'Samman Offer' For Seniors on Diwali: 1-Year Validity, Daily Data, and Freebies

New Delhi: State-owned telecom company BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) has announced a special Diwali gift for senior citizens called the 'BSNL Samman Offer'. The plan aims to keep senior citizens connected with their families and the world worry-free for a full year.

The special offer is part of BSNL's "Diwali Bonanza" and is specifically designed for new senior citizen customers (60 years of age and above). The Samman Offer is a prepaid plan priced at Rs 1812, which comes with a full 365 days of validity.

Here are the main benefits included in the BSNL Samman Offer:

Daily Data: Customers will get 2GB of high-speed data per day. After this daily limit is over, the internet speed will drop to 40 Kbps, allowing for unlimited but slower access for the rest of the day.

Unlimited Calls: The plan provides Unlimited Voice Calls to any network across India, including local, STD, and while roaming.

Entertainment Bonus: As an added benefit, the plan includes a free BiTV premium subscription for 6 months, offering a wide range of entertainment options.

SMS: The plan also comes with 100 free SMS per day.

BSNL shared the news on their official Twitter handle, stating, "This Diwali, BSNL salutes the wisdom that connects every generation. Introducing BSNL Samman Offer - a special gift for our Senior Citizens."

The effective daily cost of the plan is less than Rs 5, making it an extremely budget-friendly option for year-long service.

The BSNL Samman Offer is a limited-time promotional plan. It is valid for one month, from October 18 to November 18, 2025. Interested senior citizens must visit the nearest BSNL Customer Service Centre or authorised retailer with valid identity documents (for KYC) to avail of the new connection under the Samman Offer.