BSNL Launches Q-5G Internet Without a SIM Card for Rs 999: Everything You Need to Know | Image: BSNL

BSNL may have missed the bus for 5G deployment, but it is finally getting into the 5G race with a new deal. The state-owned telecom company has just soft-launched its Q-5G service, which gives you high-speed internet without a SIM card or cables. No SIM, no fibre, and no installation problems. BSNL says the name “reflects the power, speed, and future of BSNL’s 5G network” and calls it a "quantum leap," which is a touch over the top, but it is surely something unique for Indian subscribers.

What is Q-5G, and how does it work?

Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) technology is what Q-5G is built on. This means that BSNL sends 5G internet signals straight to your house or office through a special device called Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) that is like a Wi-Fi router but connects wirelessly to BSNL's 5G network. This might be really helpful for folks who live in places where fibre isn't always stable or for renters who want internet without having to dig up walls or deal with local cable guys. However, it is a data-only service, so don’t expect voice calls with this.

How much does it cost, and where can you get it?

At this time, only a few cities and telecom circles have access to BSNL Q-5G. BSNL hasn't given all the information about the package yet, although the service starts at Rs 999 per month. Depending on the quality of the network and the device utilised, the business says users can expect speeds of 100 Mbps and, in some locations, up to 1 Gbps.

Who Is This For?

Q-5G isn't ready for mobile users yet. It's mainly for homes, stores, offices, and small enterprises that require fast, dependable internet without having to deal with fibre installation or contracts. It might also be helpful in smaller towns and rural areas where wired internet is slow or not very reliable.