BSNL Launches Rs 225 Recharge Plan to Offer 2.5GB Data Per Day, Unlimited Calls and SMS for 30 Days

New Delhi: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), India's state-owned telecom operator, has challenged private telecom giants like Jio and Airtel by launching its new prepaid plan priced at just Rs 225. This move is part of BSNL’s strategy to recapture budget-conscious users by offering superior benefits for less than Rs 250.

The centrepiece of this plan is its focus on monthly convenience and high data volume. The plan costs Rs 225, which means a daily cost of Rs 7.50, and it comes with a validity of 30 days. The plan offers 2.5GB high-speed data per day, unlimited local and STD calling to any network and 100 SMS per day. The post data speed is 40Kbps. This pricing makes the Rs 225 plan significantly cheaper than comparable offerings from private operators, providing users with a comprehensive, monthly package for voice and internet needs.

Other Value-For-Money Plans

BSNL is also appealing to users looking for longer or shorter validity periods with two other popular plans:

Rs 199 Plan: Designed for users who need consistent service throughout the month, this plan provides 2GB of high-speed data daily, unlimited voice calling, and SMS for 30 days.

Rs 197 Plan (Longest Validity): This plan offers the longest validity at an impressive 70 days. Users get full benefits of 2GB high-speed data, unlimited calls, and SMS for the initial 15 days. For the remaining 55 days, the validity stays active, but data drops to 50MB per day, and other services become chargeable.

In a monumental development for the company and the nation, today, September 27, marks the official launch of BSNL's much-awaited 4G network. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched "Swadeshi" 4G stack, signifying a major leap towards the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision. This 4G technology is built entirely using domestic software and hardware, developed by an Indian consortium.