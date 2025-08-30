Top Mobile Recharge Plans Under Rs 100 in 2025: Airtel, Jio, Vi, and BSNL Compared | Image: X (Representative)

In India, where every rupee counts, telecom companies know that low-cost recharge packs are a big deal. This is the reason why under Rs 100 plans are very popular in the country, especially among students, daily wage workers, and anyone who wants cheap but reliable data and calls.

Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea and BSNL are currently fighting hard in this price segment, each vying to attract users with short-term unlimited data, quick top-ups, or basic talktime. Here’s a simple breakdown of who’s offering what.

Airtel - Best for Unlimited Data

Airtel is focusing on short-term unlimited internet, which is rare under Rs 100.

- Airtel Rs 49 plan: The company in Rs 49 plan offers unlimited data for 1 full day.

-Airtel Rs 99 plan: The telco offers unlimited data for 2 days. It is good for weekend use.

-Airtel Rs 26 plan: The plan offers 1.5GB for 1 day.

-Airtel Rs 77 plan: This plan offers 5GB for 7 days. It offers a weekly balance between price and data.

Opt Airtel if you want unlimited internet for a very short time.

Reliance Jio - Talktime and Simple Add-Ons

Reliance Jio doesn’t offer flashy unlimited packs here. Instead, it goes with basics

Talktime top-ups: Start from Rs 10 onwards, this plan is useful if you mainly make calls.

Data vouchers: Extra data packs that can be added to your existing plan. Amount depends on your circle.

Opt Jio if you already have a main plan but run out of data or balance.

Vi (Vodafone Idea): The Data Pack Master

Vi is focusing on giving you more data for less money.

Rs 22 plan: This plan offers 1GB data for 1 day.

Rs 69 plan: This plan offers 6GB data for 7 days. This is a good weekly plan for YouTube, social media, or light streaming.

Rs 101 plan (slightly above Rs 100): It offers a 5GB data for 30 days. This is a good if you already have a base plan but need extra data to last a month.

Go with Vodafone Idea if you want big data packs without worrying about daily limits.

BSNL: Cheapest Weekly Combo

BSNL is the go-to choice for very low-cost connectivity.

-Rs 59 plan: This plan offers unlimited calls along with 1GB data per day for 7 days offering one of t One of the cheapest weekly combos.

- Talktime top-ups: These start at Rs 10. This is basically to keep your SIM active and useful for calls.

Opt BSNL if you want the cheapest voice and data combo.

Verdict