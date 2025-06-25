BSNL Now Delivers SIM Cards to Your Doorstep — How It Works

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced a free doorstep delivery of SIM cards, enabling new customers to get a new prepaid or postpaid connection without leaving the comfort of their home. The government-owned telecom company will also allow customers to verify their identity for a new connection through a new self-KYC (Know Your Customer) system using a new portal.

BSNL free SIM delivery

If you plan to buy a new BSNL connection, prepaid or postpaid, you can go to the new portal: https://sancharaadhaar.bsnl.co.in/BSNLSKYC/ and furnish your details. This is the stage where you also self-verify your identity using an Aadhaar number or an equally acceptable government-issued identity proof. You are required to choose whether you want a prepaid or a postpaid connection, followed by entering details such as your PIN code, name, and an alternate mobile number for communication during the SIM issuing process. You can also choose whether you are applying for a number for yourself, a family member, or even your friend.

Moreover, you also have the option to port your existing mobile number issued by a different telecom company to BSNL. The Mobile Number Portability (MNP) process involves a few additional steps, such as generating a port code before you apply for a new SIM card on BSNL’s portal. After the details have been submitted on the portal, BSNL will take a few days to process the request. According to the website, customers can reach out to a dedicated helpline should they have any doubts or queries.

Welcome move?

BSNL’s new doorstep SIM card delivery will help customers skip the hassle of visiting an outlet, but the move comes years after private telecom companies started free SIM card delivery for their customers. Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vi (Vodafone Idea) deliver SIM cards for both prepaid and postpaid connections across PIN codes. Doorstep delivery of SIM cards will also allow the government-run telecom company to amass more subscribers, but the success will depend on its strategy to entice customers with better tariffs and end-to-end customer support. BSNL is also rolling out its 4G network ahead of its plan to introduce 5G.