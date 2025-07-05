BSNL Promises Strong Network on Amarnath Yatra Route with Its New Yatra SIM at Rs 196 | Image: BSNL

State-owned telecom operator BSNL has launched a new special Yatra SIM card for Amarnath pilgrims that lets them use unlimited 4G for only Rs 196. The 15-day SIM subscription costs Rs 196 and includes unlimited 4G data and calling. The company is promising strong network presence through the challenging regions of Jammu and Kashmir.

The BSNL Yatra SIM aims to serve as digital lifeline throughout the pilgrimage. It lets you make calls, look at maps, remain up to date, or call the police in an emergency, from the regions with spotty network regions.

What does the Rs 196 BSNL Yatra SIM plan include?

The SIM plan offers unlimited 4G data along with unlimited voice calls with 15-days validity. The SIM is eligible for instant activation after KYC.

Where to buy it from?

There are a few important places along the way where pilgrims can buy the BSNL Yatra SIM. These include: Lakhanpur, Pahalgam, Baltal, Chandrakot, and Bhagwati Nagar. These are the primary places where yatris can register and check in on their way to the holy Amarnath cave. ?

To turn on the SIM, you'll need a valid Aadhaar card or other government-issued picture ID along with your official Shri Amarnath Yatra permit or slip KYC is required, but once it is done, the SIM is enabled right away and works fully.