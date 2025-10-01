BSNL Rolls Out Pan-India eSIM Services, Powered by Tata Communications

State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has rolled out its eSIM services across India, with Tata Communications providing the digital infrastructure to enable the launch. The move marks a step towards expanding the company’s next-generation mobile connectivity ahead of the launch of its 5G services.

The eSIM services, supported by Tata Communications’ GSMA-accredited MOVE Subscription Management platform, allow BSNL customers to activate 2G, 3G, or 4G services remotely via a QR code, eliminating the need for physical SIM cards. Users with dual-SIM devices will be able to pair an eSIM with a physical SIM, a feature that could simplify switching operators while travelling abroad.

“This collaboration reflects Tata Communications’ commitment to driving digital innovation and supporting sovereign infrastructure,” said A.S. Lakshminarayanan, MD and CEO, Tata Communications. He added that secure and scalable eSIM solutions would be crucial for the country’s shift towards next-generation connectivity.

BSNL CMD A Robert Ravi said the nationwide launch represented “a strategic advancement in our national telecom capabilities,” emphasising that the service enhances flexibility and security for mobile users.

While the rollout is currently consumer-focused, Tata Communications said its MOVE platform can be extended to enterprise use cases, including IoT deployments, offering a pathway for industries to adopt connected solutions at scale.

The launch also ties into the government’s Digital India push, which seeks to strengthen domestic telecom infrastructure. According to ICEA data, smartphones with eSIM support are steadily gaining adoption in India, particularly in premium segments, though wider uptake will depend on affordability and device compatibility.