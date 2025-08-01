BSNL to Offer 60GB Data, Unlimited Calls for Just ₹1 In Independence Day Offer

BSNL has announced new benefits for its prepaid users as part of the new Independence Day-themed Freedom offer. Eligible users can recharge their active numbers with ₹1 to receive unlimited calls and 2GB data per day for 30 days, totalling a monthly cap of 60GB. However, this offer will be available for a limited time.

BSNL Freedom Offer

The prepaid recharge plan worth ₹1 is available only for new users, according to a post by the state-run telecom company on X (formerly Twitter). That means if you are planning to buy a new prepaid connection from BSNL, you can get the offer under which you will be eligible for unlimited voice calls, 2GB of 4G data per day, and 100 SMS per day for 30 days. Since the SIM card is free, you only pay ₹1 for the entire deal.

BSNL also said that while you will be entitled to high-speed internet as part of this plan, the speeds will be reduced to 40Kbps after you have exhausted the daily quota of 2GB. The new offer can be redeemed by visiting the “nearest BSNL CSC (Common Services Centres) or retailer.” Although BSNL also offers doorstep delivery of its new SIM cards, it is unclear whether this offer applies to these connections.

It is also worth noting that the BSNL Freedom Offer will be available for new connections purchased between August 1 and 31, post which the standard recharge plans will be available.