The debate around artificial intelligence (AI) safety has moved from research labs to Capitol Hill. On Tuesday, three parents whose children died or were hospitalised after interacting with AI chatbots urged Congress to step in, saying technology companies cannot be left to police themselves, according to Reuters.

Matthew Raine, who sued OpenAI after his teenage son’s death in California, told lawmakers that chatbots “need some sense of morality built into them.” His son, Adam, reportedly received detailed self-harm instructions from ChatGPT. “The problem is systemic, and I don’t believe they can’t fix it,” Raine added, pointing out that while ChatGPT deflects certain topics, it failed to block harmful conversations over longer interactions.

OpenAI has acknowledged the issue, noting that safeguards sometimes weaken in extended chats. The company said it plans to start predicting user ages to direct children toward safer versions of its chatbot.

The Senate hearing, convened by Republican Senator Josh Hawley, also heard from Megan Garcia, who sued Character.AI after her son’s suicide. “Congress can start with regulation to prevent companies from testing products on our children,” she said, calling for age verification, safety testing, and restrictions on chatbots engaging in “romantic or sensual” conversations with minors. A third mother, testifying under a pseudonym, described her son’s hospitalisation and ongoing legal battle with another AI company.

Meta, which was invited to testify, declined to appear. The company is already under scrutiny after a Reuters report revealed its internal policies permitted chatbots to “engage a child in conversations that are romantic or sensual.” Meta has since disputed those findings, saying the examples were erroneous and removed.

The India Question

The US debate raises a pressing question for India: should regulators here adopt a similar playbook? India is one of the fastest-growing AI markets in the world, with Nasscom projecting the country’s AI market to reach $17 billion by 2027, driven by adoption across healthcare, education, and consumer services. Yet, India currently lacks a comprehensive legal framework to address AI harms, especially those affecting children.

The government’s Digital India Act, still in draft stage, is expected to replace the two-decade-old IT Act and could bring AI-specific guidelines. But so far, discussions have centred largely on data privacy, misinformation, and economic opportunity, with little focus on child safety.

Indian parents are not insulated from the risks. With smartphone penetration at nearly 83 per cent among urban teens, and generative AI chatbots now integrated into popular apps, the potential for harmful interactions mirrors concerns being raised in the US. For instance, educational chatbots are increasingly being deployed in schools and edtech platforms without standardised safeguards.

Why Regulation Matters

The US cases underline two gaps that India cannot afford to ignore:

1. Age Verification – Most AI systems in India today do not actively screen for underage users, even when marketed for “learning.”

2. Safety Protocols – Few companies disclose what crisis intervention mechanisms exist if a child expresses suicidal thoughts or engages in risky conversations.