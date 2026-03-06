Can Apple’s New MacBook Neo Beat Chromebooks, Windows PCs?

Apple has finally built the laptop it probably should have built years ago. The new MacBook Neo, starting at ₹69,900 in India, is the company’s clearest attempt yet to break out of the premium-only laptop box and take a shot at the territory long owned by Chromebooks and mid-range Windows PCs.

That does not automatically make it a category killer. What Apple has done instead is more interesting: it has created a product that can force buyers to rethink what “budget laptop” should mean, even if it does not win every fight on price, specs, or scale.

Apple is entering a market it has usually ignored

For years, Apple more or less let the low-cost laptop market happen without it. If you wanted a cheap machine for school, light office work, or general browsing, you went to a Chromebook or a Windows notebook because the MacBook Air sat too high above the average budget.

MacBook Neo changes that equation, at least partially. Apple says the laptop starts at ₹69,900 in India and $599 in the US, with education pricing dropping to ₹59,990 in India and $499 in the US, which is a far more aggressive number than anything in Apple’s modern notebook playbook. That price alone does not make Neo cheap in the Chromebook sense, but it does make it newly relevant in a part of the market where Apple previously was not.

The Chromebook problem is still real

If the question is whether MacBook Neo can beat Chromebooks in the education market, the answer is: not really, at least not broadly. Chromebooks still dominate that space because they are simple, cheap, easy to manage at scale, and already deeply embedded in school buying patterns; one 2026 market snapshot puts them at 60.1 per cent of the global education device market.

That is the thing about Chromebooks: they are not just products, they are procurement logic. Schools do not buy them because they are aspirational; they buy them because they are easy to deploy, easy to replace, and inexpensive enough to scale across thousands of students. MacBook Neo may look affordable by Apple standards, but Apple standards are not the same as institutional budget standards.

Still, Neo can chip away at the edges. It is much more likely to appeal to college students, families, and first-time laptop buyers who might have considered a nicer Chromebook but now see a real Mac within reach. That is not Chromebook domination, but it is a meaningful new pressure point.

Windows has more to worry about

The more vulnerable target is Windows. In the ₹60,000–₹80,000 range, Windows laptops usually win on the obvious checklist: more ports, more RAM configurations, bigger SSDs, occasional OLED panels, sometimes even gaming-capable graphics. On paper, many of them will still look like a better value than the MacBook Neo.

But Apple is not trying to win on paper. It is trying to win on the parts buyers actually live with: battery life, thermals, build quality, consistency, silence, and ecosystem polish. That matters because a lot of mid-range Windows laptops are still sold on crowded spec sheets and uneven real-world experience.

The MacBook Neo itself is not free of compromise. It uses the A18 Pro chip, comes with 8GB of unified memory, offers 256GB or 512GB storage, and keeps the hardware trimmed enough to preserve distance from the MacBook Air. So yes, Apple has made a cheaper Mac, but not a generous one.

Apple’s real advantage is psychological

What makes Neo dangerous is not that it destroys competing laptops feature-for-feature. It is that it reframes the decision for buyers who always wanted a Mac but assumed the starting point was too high. Suddenly, the “maybe I’ll settle for a Windows laptop” customer becomes a conversion opportunity.

That matters in markets like India, where ₹69,900 is still a serious purchase but now falls into the realm of “stretchable” rather than “impossible” for many aspirational buyers. And once you add the usual Apple pull: iPhone integration, iCloud continuity, AirDrop, ecosystem familiarity—the purchase stops being a pure spec battle and becomes a lifestyle calculation.

So, can it beat them?

MacBook Neo probably will not beat Chromebooks at being Chromebooks. They are too cheap, too entrenched, and too good at institutional deployment for Apple to simply walk in and take over. But that was never the easiest or most realistic victory condition.