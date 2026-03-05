MacBook Neo Launched in India: 5 Reasons to Consider This Apple Laptop

Apple has launched the MacBook Neo in India as its lowest-priced Mac notebook, with a 13-inch screen, an iPhone-class A18 Pro chip, and a design that’s clearly meant to sit below the MacBook Air. It starts at ₹69,900 (₹59,900 for education) and goes on sale from March 11, with pre-orders open now.

Here are five reasons it may make sense and what each one actually means in daily use.

1) It is the cheapest way into macOS

The headline is price: ₹69,900, which makes this the most accessible new Mac laptop Apple sells in India right now. If you’ve been waiting for a first Mac for basic work, including docs, browsing, streaming, and classes, this is the clearest entry point in Apple’s lineup.

2) A18 Pro is enough for everyday work, and it’s fanless

MacBook Neo runs on A18 Pro with a 6‑core CPU, 5‑core GPU and 16‑core Neural Engine, and Apple says the laptop is fanless, so it runs silently. This is not aimed at heavy pro workflows, but for routine tasks, such as multiple tabs, Office-style work, and light photo edits, it should feel quick, especially compared to budget Windows laptops in this bracket.

3) The display spec is better than many budget laptops

Apple is using a 13-inch Liquid Retina panel with a 2408×1506 resolution, 500 nits of brightness, an anti-reflective coating, and support for 1 billion colours. Even if you don’t care about colour accuracy, higher resolution and brightness matter for long reading sessions and working outdoors.

4) Battery life targets a full day away from the charger

Apple claims up to 16 hours of battery life. Real-world numbers will vary, but if your use is mostly browser + documents + video, this should be a travel-friendly machine that does not force you to carry the charger every time.

5) The basics for calls and classes are covered

You get a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, dual mics with directional beamforming, and side-firing speakers with Spatial Audio/Dolby Atmos support. It also includes Wi‑Fi 6E and Bluetooth 6, plus two USB‑C ports and a headphone jack.