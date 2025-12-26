Can Smartglasses Take Over Smartphones? What to Look Forward to in 2026

Smartglasses will get smarter but can they replace smartphones? | Image: AI Generated

After years of innovation, smartglasses have recently got their big break. Users have finally managed to understand how smartglasses can improve their lifestyles, so much so that some experts have jumped the gun to call them the next big thing in the world of technology. Some even predict that smartglasses can replace smartphones in the near future, but is it just a hypothesis or certainty?

Smartglasses are likely to get much smarter in 2026, but they won’t fully replace smartphones yet, at least not for most people. The next wave will be better at “quick tasks” (navigation, translation, messaging, capturing photos) while still relying on phones for apps, payments, and heavy computing.

Why 2026 could be a turning point

The biggest change powering smartglasses is multimodal AI, which are assistants that can understand what you see and hear, not just what you type. Google has already previewed Gemini running on Android XR glasses, demonstrating features such as sending messages, turn-by-turn navigation, taking photos, and live language translation with subtitles in the real world.

Google has also said it plans to launch AI-powered smart glasses in 2026, signalling a renewed push after earlier attempts like Google Glass. Coverage of these plans points to a more mature ecosystem this time, driven by better AI, improved components, and partnerships with eyewear brands.

What smartglasses will do better than phones

In 2026, smartglasses are expected to keep improving at tasks where pulling out a phone feels slow or disruptive:

Navigation at a glance: Heads-up directions are a natural fit for wearables, and Android XR demos already show directions and nearby places without needing to hold a phone.

Real-time translation: Live captions and translation are among the clearest “killer features” because they work best when they’re always available in your field of view.

Camera-first capture: Smartglasses make it easier to capture moments hands-free, which is why camera-equipped models have been the mainstream entry point so far.

The broader bet is that smartglasses will reduce “screen time” by moving short interactions to your face—check a message, respond quickly, get a reminder—while leaving deeper sessions (long reading, shopping, editing documents) to phones and laptops.

The two designs to watch in 2026

2026 is shaping up to split smartglasses into two main product categories:

No-display AI glasses: These focus on audio, voice, and camera-based AI assistance without showing visuals in the lens—closer to today’s mainstream smartglasses experience.

In-lens display glasses: These add a discreet heads-up display for directions, captions, and notifications—useful, but harder to ship widely because it raises cost, power, heat, and comfort challenges.

Google’s reported 2026 plans align with this two-track approach, with partnerships and Android XR intended to support both lightweight camera/audio glasses and models with a built-in display.

Why phones won’t disappear yet

Even as smartglasses improve, smartphones still win on a few fundamentals:

Apps and input: Most services are built around phone screens and keyboards, and even good voice interfaces struggle for tasks like banking, form-filling, and long messages.

Battery and comfort: Glasses need to stay light and wearable all day, which limits battery size and computing, especially for display-equipped models.

Privacy and social acceptance: Always-on cameras raise concerns in public places and workplaces, and this continues to be a barrier for mass adoption.

What to look forward to in 2026