HONOR Launches Win, Win RT With 10,000mAh Batteries, but India Buyers Can’t Get Them Yet

HONOR has unveiled two gaming-focused smartphones in China—the HONOR Win and HONOR Win RT—both featuring unusually large 10,000mAh batteries and built-in active cooling fans. While the specs are headline-grabbing, the phones are currently listed only for sale in China, with no India availability announced.

What HONOR launched

The HONOR Win and Win RT are positioned as high-performance gaming phones, pairing flagship Snapdragon chipsets with large batteries and fast charging. The HONOR Win runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, while the Win RT uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Both models can be configured with up to 16GB LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.1 storage.

Display and cooling focus

Both phones feature a 6.83-inch OLED display with a 185Hz refresh rate, Full-HD+ resolution, HDR10+ support, 5,920Hz PWM dimming, and a claimed peak brightness of up to 6,000 nits. They also include an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

A key hardware highlight is the active cooling fan built into the rear camera module. HONOR claims the fan can run at up to 25,000 RPM and is designed to improve cooling significantly, a feature often employed in dedicated gaming phones to maintain stable performance under sustained load.

Cameras and battery specs

On the camera side, the HONOR Win has a triple rear setup: a 50MP main sensor with OIS, a 50MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide. The Win RT drops the telephoto camera but retains the main and ultra-wide arrangement. Both models include a 50MP front camera.

Battery capacity is the biggest talking point: both phones use a 10,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 100W wired charging support. The HONOR Win also adds 80W wireless charging.

Software, durability, and connectivity

The devices ship with Android 16-based MagicOS 10 and carry high-end durability ratings, including IP68/IP69/IP69K dust and water resistance. Other listed features include Wi‑Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, an infrared sensor, stereo speakers, NFC, and dual-SIM 5G support.

Pricing and why India buyers can’t purchase yet